* Sees more flexible yuan helping China's domestic demand
* Flexible yuan in line with Japan-China financial
cooperation
* Japan mulls contribution to IMF funding, specifics
undecided
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 16 China's move to make trading of
its currency more flexible was a positive step that would help
buoy the country's domestic demand, a senior Japanese government
official said on Monday.
Japanese officials also said Japan has yet to pledge its
contribution to the International Monetary Fund, but was still
considering an increase in funding to help it deal with Europe's
debt crisis while watching the stance of other countries.
China took a key step in turning the yuan into a global
currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band
against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that
further liberalises its nascent financial markets.
"Continuing to expand (the yuan's) flexibility further will
help China develop further by shifting its weight towards
domestic demand," the official told reporters on condition of
anonymity. He added that the move was expected to aid price
stability in China.
"It is in the same direction as Japan and China are aiming
at through their financial cooperation," he said.
Japan and China agreed at a summit in December to strengthen
financial cooperation, including increased use of the yuan and
yen in bilateral trade as well as purchases by Tokyo of Chinese
government bonds.
Group of 20 financial leaders gathering in Washington this
week will focus on proposals for countries to contribute more
money to the IMF so it is better prepared in case of any further
escalation of Europe's debt problems.
The senior government official said Japan would finalise the
amount of its IMF contribution as early as possible, but noted
the differences of opinions among countries on the euro zone's
efforts to tackle its debt crisis.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said nothing concrete has been
decided on Japan's IMF funding.
"We are still coordinating opinions with other countries
ahead of the G20," Azumi told reporters.