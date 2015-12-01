HONG KONG Dec 1 China's yuan has become the
second-most used currency for payments between Japan and
China/Hong Kong, only behind the Japanese yen, the global
transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Tuesday.
The Chinese currency has overtaken the Hong Kong dollar and
the U.S. dollar, accounting for 6.9 percent for payments between
Japan and China/Hong Kong in October, up from 3.1 percent two
years ago.
Institutional transfers were the driving force behind the
yuan adoption, representing 97 percent of the total payments
value between the two countries in October, SWIFT said.
The yuan remained the fifth most active currency for global
payments by value in October with a market share of 1.92
percent, according to SWIFT.
Yuan payments value decreased by 23.53 percent for the month
from September, while in general all payments currencies
decreased by only 2.42 percent.
The International Monetary Fund admitted the yuan into its
benchmark currency basket on Monday, as expected, in a victory
for Beijing's campaign for recognition as a global economic
power.
The yuan will have a 10.92 percent share, higher than
sterling and yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33
percent respectively, while the dollar remains broadly unchanged
at 41.73 percent.
