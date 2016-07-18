* State banks intervened earlier to support yuan at
6.6990/dlr
* Yuan softens to weakest since Sept 2010
* RMB has lost more than 3 pct against dollar so far this
year
(Adds details, quotes and context)
SHANGHAI, July 18 China's yuan
slipped below the psychologically important level of 6.7 to the
dollar for the first time in more than five years, after state
bank support for the currency tapered off in late trade on
Monday.
"State banks were quite firm in defending the yuan at 6.6990
before the official close, but since they get off work after
4:30 pm the rates fluctuated more wildly and hit 6.7," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Whether the yuan will stay softer than 6.7 depends on the
attitude of state banks tomorrow."
The yuan settled at 6.6987 per dollar at 4:30
p.m. (0830 GMT). It dipped to 6.7003 at 4:50 p.m. and then
softened to 6.7021, its weakest since September 2010, before
clawing back some ground. On Friday, it closed at 6.6883.
The People's Bank of China factors in the official closing
level when it sets the next day's midpoint fixing, but the spot
rate sometimes fluctuates widely until 11:30 p.m. when the
evening session finally ends.
The yuan has now lost more then 3 percent of its value
against the dollar so far this year, despite the government
reiterating that it wants the currency's value to remain
relatively stable and that it will not use the yuan to boost
trade competitiveness.
The yuan had flirted with 6.7 for nearly two weeks before
finally breaking through.
At the beginning of July, median forecasts in a Reuters poll
anticipated the yuan would ease to 6.70 per dollar by
end-December and fall further to 6.76 by end-June
2017.
Quoting policy sources, Reuters reported earlier this month
that Beijing would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8
per dollar in 2016.
While China posted slightly stronger-than-expected economic
growth for the second quarter last week, most analysts had
expected downward pressure on the yuan to persist as exports
remain weak and investment cools.
Concerns over whether Beijing will allow a sharper
devaluation of the currency have added to financial markets'
worries about the slowing global economy and the potential
fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"The PBOC let the CNY depreciate relatively fast over the
past quarter, and the market does not really understand the
rationale...In that situation the only thing to do is buy
dollars," said Zhou Hao, senior emerging market economist at
Commerzbank in Singapore.
"So I think the PBOC needs to clarify what kind of strategy
or exchange rate path they're looking to see. It's an important
psychological milestone and people will be wondering if there's
anything behind it."
