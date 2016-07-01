SHANGHAI, July 1 China's yuan fell to a fresh 5-1/2-year low against the dollar on Friday on concerns that the central bank would tolerate a further weakening of the currency to support the slowing economy.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8 per dollar in 2016, which would mean the currency matching last year's record decline of 4.5 percent, policy sources said.

The PBOC refrained from intervening in the market to curb the yuan's weakening on Friday, traders said. It has pledged to let the market have a bigger say in the exchange rate, but has also stressed it wants to keep the currency relatively stable.

Spot yuan hit 6.6591 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), weakening 0.2 percent from Thursday's close and toppling its previous 5-1/2-year low of 6.6585 hit on Monday.

China's central bank criticised the media on Thursday, saying some media continuously publish "inaccurate information" on the yuan foreign exchange rate, which help some "speculative forces" short the yuan. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)