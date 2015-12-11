* Yuan slips to 6.4520, breaching post-devaluation level

* On track for biggest weekly weakening since August

* C.bank suspected to have intervened around 6.45/dollar

* Some traders see yuan at 6.50/dollar at year-end (Adds details, traders' comments)

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 China's yuan slipped to 6.4520 to the dollar in late morning trade on Friday, its lowest level in nearly four and 1/2 years, raising questions over how far Beijing will let the currency weaken.

At that level, the yuan had depreciated 0.2 percent for the day and nearly 4 percent this year.

The yuan was also on track a loss of 0.8 percent this week, which would be the biggest weekly drop since the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Aug. 11 surprised global markets with a nearly 2 percent devaluation.

"The government typically has internal targets for the yuan, though we're not certain of the ranges," said a senior trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"But the market generally agrees that 6.50 may be the upper limit the central bank is willing to permit this year," he said.

The falling yuan was one factor hurting Chinese stock markets early Friday.

"If the yuan continues to depreciate, that's negative to stocks as well, because it means investors are not confident about China's economic restructuring," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

NO PANIC THIS TIME

Friday's decline left the yuan weaker than the lowest level it fell to, 6.4510, on the day after the August devaluation. The sharp depreciation in August sparked strong central bank intervention to support the Chinese currency, even though the PBOC said the devaluation was part of moves to let the yuan trade more freely.

On Friday, after the currency breached the mid-August low, major state banks were suspected to enter the market to help stabilise the yuan on behalf of the central bank, traders said.

Unlike in August, when they were stunned by devaluation, traders in China were calm about the yuan's recent slide.

"Trading was quite normal, unlike a flurry of sales in August," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.

"The yuan is weakening all this week, but the market was less panic than in mid-August, leaving the central bank in no hurry to take action."

Prior to Friday's market opening, the PBOC set its official midpoint rate for the yuan at 6.4358 per dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 5, 2011.

LINK WITH SDR MOVE?

The yuan started weakening a few days after the International Monetary Fund's Nov. 30 announcement that the currency would enter its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, an important milestone in China's integration into global finance.

Hours after the IMF announcement, the PBOC had said there was no basis for the yuan to continue to devalue, and made clear China would keep the currency basically stable as it would intervene when there were abnormal movements.

Markets were been rife with speculation that Beijing would allow the yuan to depreciate after the SDR inclusion, and the yuan's performance this week appears to justify that view, some traders said.

However, other traders suspect the PBOC is increasing the volatility of yuan trading, letting it depreciate before the Federal Reserve's U.S. rate decision next week, and will then guide it to appreciate afterwards.

Speculators have been burnt many times by the PBOC's temporary tolerance of sharp yuan movements in one direction, followed by a hard strike back in the opposite direction.

"If the PBOC intervenes to defend the yuan's value, the lower limit is likely to be 6.4 per dollar, leaving the yuan to move in a wide range of 1,000 pips," said a dealer at another Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

In the offshore market, the yuan was quoted at 6.5197 per dollar at midday, having lost 1.2 percent so far this week and was trading at a discount of 1.1 percent against the onshore yuan of 6.4505. (Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)