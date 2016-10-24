* Yuan slips to new 6-year lows vs dollar
* Three traders say big state-owned banks sold dollars
* Dollar purchases by individual residents also went up -
traders
* Market sees c.bank wanting to keep yuan at current levels
(Updates to midday)
SHANGHAI, Oct 24 China's yuan stabilised after
slipping to fresh 6-year lows on Monday morning, as large
state-owned banks sold dollars in an apparent effort to slow a
too-rapid decline in the currency.
The yuan's fall has been exacerbated by global uncertainties
such as Britain's exit from the European Union, which battered
most emerging currencies, but recent weakness has revived
memories of China's surprise devaluation last August and another
rapid depreciation early this year. Even before Brexit, most
market watchers polled by Reuters had already expected Beijing
would allow the yuan to weaken modestly this year as the economy
continues to slow.
Spot yuan was trading around 6.7736 per dollar as
of 0602 GMT, 81 pips weaker than the previous late session close
and 0.07 percent weaker than the midpoint.
Three traders said big state-owned banks were selling
dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market to help
stabilise the yuan in morning trade.
"The dollar demand was very strong today. And dollar
purchases by individual residents also went up today," said a
trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, adding that state banks
sold dollars as a result to prop up the Chinese currency.
Some traders suspect that state-owned banks occasionally
sell dollars on behalf of the central bank to keep the yuan from
sliding too quickly, while others believe big banks trade on
their own behalf.
The Chinese bank trader and a Shanghai-based trader at a
foreign bank said the central bank might want to stabilise the
yuan around the current level.
Before the market open, the central bank fixed the midpoint
at 6.769, easier than the previous fix of 6.7558 and
its weakest since September 2010.
Traders said the yuan was also reacting in part to a
strengthening dollar, which hovered near a nine-month high,
buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in December.
The global dollar index rose at one point to 98.846,
its loftiest since Feb. 3, and up from 98.695 previously.
The latest China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) data
showed that the index for the yuan's value based on the market's
trade-weighted basket stood at 94.30 on Friday, down
0.4 percent from the previous week.
In line with onshore yuan, its offshore counterpart
also slipped to a fresh six-year low against the dollar in
morning trade. As of 0602 GMT, offshore yuan was trading 0.09
percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.7798 per dollar.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)