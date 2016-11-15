HONG KONG, Nov 15 China's yuan fell to its
lowest level in nearly eight years and on Tuesday as the dollar
climbed on expectations of higher interest rates under
President-elect Donald Trump.
The yuan broke through 6.86 per dollar in morning trade, its
weakest since December 2008 and taking its losses so far this
year to more than 5 percent.
Traders say the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been
taking a hands off approach in the past few days, using the
opportunity to release depreciation pressure on the yuan as the
dollar rises.
But they do not think Beijing will allow the yuan to fall
too sharply in the near-term and risk a political row before
Trump is even sworn into office. On the campaign trail, Trump
repeatedly accused China of devaluing the yuan to make its
exports more competitive and threatened punitive tariffs on
Chinese goods.
"We haven't seen central bank intervention for quite some
time and that's also why the yuan fell so much recently and
broke through key levels easily," said a trader at a big Chinese
bank in Beijing.
The PBOC also did not try to press down dollar/yuan midpoint
and let the market decide it, which showed it was still
comfortable with market movements, the trader said.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.8495 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the
previous fix 6.8291.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8453 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.8596 at midday, 144 pips away
from the previous late session close and 0.15 percent away from
the midpoint.
The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.08, weaker than the previous day's
95.24.
The dollar index vaulted above its January peak to
hit 100.22 on Monday, its highest level since early December
last year. It is within reach of its December 2015 peak of
100.51, and a rise above that would take it to its highest level
since 2003.
Though the yuan has held steady relative to CFETS and BIS
baskets this year, it has depreciated the most in Asia against
the dollar.
"In the longer term, we do not expect large yuan
depreciation, especially considering bilateral trade concerns,"
analysts at China International Capital Corporation said in a
report.
CICC still expects the yuan to ease to around 6.98 by the
end of 2017.
In offshore markets, the yuan was trading 0.09 percent away
from the onshore spot at 6.8657 per dollar.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 7.044, 2.76 percent away from the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
