SHANGHAI Jan 19 Short-term funding costs in
China shot to their highest level in nearly 10 years on Thursday
on fears that liquidity was sharply tightening heading into the
long Lunar New Year holidays at the end of the month.
The sudden surge in funding rates ahead of one of the
heaviest cash demand periods of the year has forced traders with
short positions against the yuan to bail out of their positions.
That has led to a solid strengthening in the beleaguered
currency this week, though it dipped in early trade on Thursday
on signs that state banks may be offering some additional yuan
supplies.
Spot yuan opened at 6.8530 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.8618 at midday, 186 pips weaker than the
previous late session close and 0.07 percent softer than the
midpoint.
But the yuan has already firmed by around 1.2 percent so far
this year, and is up more than half a percent so far this week,
on course for its best week since late July.
Forex traders said some dealers rushed to swap their long
dollar positions after funding costs in mainland markets bolted
higher on Wednesday afternoon, while some companies took
advantage of weakness in the dollar to load up on the U.S.
currency, dragging down the Chinese unit again.
Households and companies usually withdraw large amounts of
cash from banks in preparations for the week-long New Year
holiday, which starts on Jan. 27.
This year, the holidays also fall over the month-end, when
corporate cash demand increases and some tax payments are due,
adding to heavy demand.
While liquidity always tightens in China ahead of the
holiday, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) routinely steps
up its money injections ahead of the break, traders were spooked
when the central bank unexpectedly decided not to rollover
maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Wednesday.
Further MLF loans are due to mature on Thursday.
The onshore overnight implied deposit rate for yuan
touched a high of 22.099 percent in early trade on
Thursday, compared with the previous close of 22.035 percent.
Levels are now the highest since data became available in
April 2007. On Tuesday, the rate ended at 4.357 percent.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4941
percent at midday, compared with previous close at 2.7607
percent which was the highest level since July 2015.
The official midpoint, guided by the People's
Bank of China, was fixed at 6.8568 per dollar prior to the
market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fixing, which was
6.8525.
Analysts said Thursday's fixing was set at a firmer level
than their models had suggested.
Chinese authorities are widely believed to have been
involved in a sharp spike in offshore yuan funding costs
earlier this month to keep the currency from breaching the
psychologically import 7 to the dollar level. But it is still at
more than eight-year lows.
The unexpectedly sharp onshore cash pinch comes despite
central bank injections of a net 1.035 trillion yuan ($150.87
billion) through open market operations so far this week,
compared with a net 100 billion yuan of fund injected a week
earlier.
"Companies' quarterly payment starting Jan.16 and seasonal
cash demand are the key factors draining money out," said a
liquidity trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
Some market players said the support by the central bank was
barely meeting the increased demand in the market.
"The market is typically short of liquidity ahead of the
Lunar New Year. PBOC's injection is not enough," said Gu
Weiyong, chief investment officer at bond-focused hedge fund
Ucom Investment Co..
Gu added that the situation was not being helped by
perceptions that regulators would not mind seeing a rise in
financing costs this year if it encourages debt-laden Chinese
companies to reduce their heavy debt burdens.
The absence of a MLF rollover on Wednesday has also "caused
a certain impact", CITIC Securities said in a note on Thursday.
Two batches of medium-term lending facility loans are
maturing on Wednesday and Thursday with a total amount of 216.5
billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on data
from the central bank.
"We hope the central bank will roll over the maturing MLF
loans, but no one knows whether it will do it or not," said the
liquidity trader.
