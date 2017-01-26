SHANGHAI, Jan 26 China's yuan firmed slightly
against the dollar on Thursday on thin trading ahead of the
Lunar New Year, but onshore forwards and the implied deposit
rate soared due to tight liquidity before the week-long holiday,
traders said. Key money rates also edged up.
The People's Bank of China set its official midpoint rate
at 6.8588 per dollar prior to the market's open,
firmer than the previous fix 6.8596.
The slightly stronger midpoint came after the U.S. dollar
struggled near multiple-week lows.
The spot market opened at 6.8691 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.8799 at midday, only 19 pips stronger
than the previous late session close but 0.31 percent softer
than the midpoint.
For the week, the spot yuan was traded largely flat against
the U.S. currency. Trading has wound ahead if the biggest
Chinese holiday, which starts on Friday and ends on Feb.2.
The daily trading volume was $3.55 billion
as of 0323 GMT.
While many market participants were already on holiday, some
noted that the onshore yuan funding cost jumped again on
Thursday morning due to liquidity tightness at smaller banks.
"Some banks still lacked yuan, and they were forced to swap
their dollars for yuan to get liquidity, pushing the rates
higher in such a thin market, especially the overnight
contract," said the trader, pointing out the market will be shut
down starting Friday, and it was banks' last chance to get yuan.
China's onshore USD/CNY forwards jumped to 140 pips
at one point in early trade, with the overnight implied deposit
rate soaring to a high of 75.241 percent before retreating to
56.571 percent at 0323 GMT.
In the interbank market, primary money rates also showed
similar signs as some key repo rates rose on Thursday morning.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered
the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6178
percent, 1.3 basis points higher than the previous day's closing
average rate.
Liquidity traders said the market was more worried about the
liquidity conditions after the holiday as huge amounts of open
market operations were due to mature in early February. The
surprise increase in interest rates on medium-term loans was
another concern.
China's central bank surprisingly increased interest rate on
its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, leaving
market participants wondering if the central bank's monetary
policy may take on a tightening bias.
Separately, the PBOC drained a net 250 billion yuan ($36.34
billion) from the market through open market operations this
week, compared with a record weekly net injection of 1.13
trillion yuan a week earlier.
The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.7, weaker than the previous day's
95.86.
The global dollar index fell to 99.873 from the
previous close of 100.03.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.78 percent firmer than the
onshore spot at 6.8264 per dollar.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 7.1255, 3.74 percent weaker than the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.
The yuan market at 0323 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.8588 6.8596 0.01%
Spot yuan 6.8799 6.8818 0.03%
Divergence from 0.31%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.97%
Spot change since 2005 20.30%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 95.7 95.86 -0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 99.873 100.03 -0.2
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.8264 0.78%
*
Offshore 7.1255 -3.74%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)