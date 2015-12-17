SHANGHAI Dec 17 The People's Bank of China set
its official midpoint rate at 6.4757 per dollar prior
to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since June
2011, and 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4626.
The sharply weaker yuan midpoint reflected the dollar's
strength in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
its policy interest rate overnight, traders said.
The dollar gained against the euro and yen on Thursday,
rising after the Fed's decision to hike interest rates for the
first time since 2006 lifted risk appetite and Treasury yields.
