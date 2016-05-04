Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
SHANGHAI May 4 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday set its yuan/dollar midpoint rate at 6.4943 prior to the market opening, weakening 0.6 percent from the previous day's fix of 6.4565.
This was the biggest daily weakening in the Chinese central bank's official guidance rate for the yuan since mid-August last year.
The move, while reflecting the dollar's overnight rebound in global markets, was in line with the Chinese central bank's recent reforms to allow the Chinese currency to increase its two-way volatility, traders said.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: