BEIJING Jan 25 China's central bank will allow
funds in non-resident accounts (NRA) to be converted into fixed
deposits, sources told Reuters, which could encourage
foreigners' to keep trade-related earnings in the country and
help authorities temper capital outflows.
Four people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Monday that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has issued a
document to the effect, with commercial banks expected to
receive formal notice soon.
Some regions have already started preparing details to
implement the new regulation, they said.
The people declined to be identified because they are not
authorised to speak to the media. The PBOC did not respond to
Reuters' request for comment.
"Regulators hope to prevent capital outflows," said a
banking source.
"The latest step shows regulators are trying to attract more
funds into the country, so as to offset outflows."
Beijing has been fighting to suppress speculative activity
and capital flight resulting from downward pressure on the yuan
against the dollar, but it has its work cut out amid confusion
over its currency policy and a slowing domestic economy.
Letting foreign companies reallocate earnings from trade
into fixed deposit accounts would theoretically benefit these
firms as they can earn higher returns on their cash than they
might at home, given negligible interest rates on dollar assets.
In some ways the latest move smacks of a carrot and stick
approach: The central bank has already asked commercial banks
to strengthen supervision of NRA purchases of foreign exchange
in China, among other measures to make it more difficult to move
money quickly out of the country.
NRA accounts include both yuan and foreign currency deposit,
but exactly how much money is saved in such accounts is
difficult to estimate, bankers said.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam)