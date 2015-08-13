(Adds bullet points and graphics)
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Aug 13 A long stretch of yuan
appreciation helped Hong Kong build a sizable pool of the
Chinese currency, and banks got a windfall selling yuan-related
products.
Now, two days of tumbles have triggered worries that Beijing
may allow a major depreciation, which could discourage global
investors from using the currency and make the pool shrink.
The offshore yuan has fared worse than the onshore
one after the People's Bank of China's surprise
Tuesday move to devalue the currency by nearly 2 percent.
Offshore yuan have shed more than 5 percent, compared with about
4 percent onshore.
The big offshore slide will dampen investors' interest to
hold yuan deposits, given it has already eaten up all returns
they can get from a standard yuan deposit contract, which
usually offers 3.0-3.5 percent for a one-year tenor.
In addition, those who invested in structured yuan deposits
that bet on yuan appreciation - as seen in past years - are
unlikely to get the extra returns these products offered.
Banks in Hong Kong have launched a slew of structured yuan
deposit products with attractive returns to compete for new
funds after Beijing scrapped a 20,000 yuan ($3,110) daily
conversion limit for local residents in last November.
POPULARITY TO FADE?
These products usually offer a guaranteed interest of just
0.3-0.5 percent, but the return can be as high as more than 8
percent if the yuan appreciates to a certain level within the
contract periods.
"Yuan structured products have been very popular in Hong
Kong thanks to investors' confidence in the yuan, but demand for
these products will decline following the sharp depreciation
this week," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian ex-Japan rates
strategy at Societe Generale.
The yuan's fall comes just as the Hong Kong offshore pool
was starting to grow again following a decline at the beginning
of this year as some money went northbound through the stock
"connector" with Shanghai.
Yuan deposits in the world's biggest offshore yuan hub
climbed to 993 billion yuan ($154.51 billion) in June, still
below the December peak of 1,004 billion yuan.
Headwinds for overseas yuan deposit growth also come from
the widening discount of the offshore yuan against its onshore
counterpart, which drains liquidity from the offshore yuan pool.
A BIGGER DISCOUNT
When the offshore yuan is at a discount to the onshore
counterpart, Chinese exporters prefer to make use of the
offshore market to do conversions as they can get more yuan and
then take the funds back to the mainland.
The offshore yuan spot recorded a discount of 1,200 pips on
Wednesday, the highest level in almost four years.
"Hong Kong's yuan deposits had been on a long-term uptrend
based on a view that RMB would continue its appreciation or at a
minimum not devalue vs the HKD. We think yuan deposits will now
decline as this long-term view is refuted," said JP Morgan
analysts in a note.
Hong Kong is not the only offshore yuan centre feeling the
chill from yuan weakness. South Korea, where yuan deposits grew
rapidly last year, saw the figure plunge as a large amount of
deposits came to maturity amid expectations of falling returns.
Yuan deposits fell by a net $4.18 billion during July to
$14.32 billion, the biggest monthly decline since records began
in July 2012, data from the South Korean central bank showed.
Some banks have already revised down their forecasts for
yuan performance this year, with Societe Generale expecting it
to fall to 6.5 in the third quarter and to 6.6 by the end of the
year.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* The median forecast of 23 analysts showed the yuan is
forecast to slip 0.98 percent to 6.45 against the dollar in the
next 12 months, according to a Reuters poll. Estimates ranged
from a 5.6 percent rise to an 8.8 percent drop.
* China's top economic planning agency approved China
Development Bank and Agricultural Development Bank of
China to issue renminbi-denominated bonds in the
offshore market, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) said on Tuesday.
* China's market turmoil could delay Chinese regulatory
approval for a trading link with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange,
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said at a media briefing. The
Hong Kong Stock Exchange would nonetheless introduce systems for
the link to brokers in August or September.
* DBS Bank (Hong Kong) released the second-quarter 2015
findings of the DBS RMB Index for VVinning Enterprises (DRIVE)
on Tuesday. The index rose to a record high of 60.5 from the
previous quarter's 55.1, as business needs and usage of the yuan
increased among local companies.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Hong Kong's yuan deposits: link.reuters.com/wyf45w
