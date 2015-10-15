By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 15 China is stepping up efforts
to have its currency included in the International Monetary
Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket by selling a slew of
offshore yuan bonds beyond Hong Kong and by resolving some
technical issues.
The IMF is scheduled to make a decision next month.
Two state-owned banks - China Construction Bank
and Agricultural Bank of China
- completed bond issuances in London this
week, in a move to further expand the yuan's global footprint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the Ministry of
Finance plan to issue sovereign bonds denominated in yuan in
London ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to Britain this
month.
The issues will be the first sovereign yuan bond sales
outside China and Hong Kong. It will make investments in yuan
products easier for Western investors as most of the so-called
dim sum bonds are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Meanwhile, in China's domestic market, the Finance Ministry
has started to regularly auction three-month bills on a weekly
basis, aiming to activate short-tenor government bond market.
"The availability of three-month government bond yield is
one prerequisite for a currency to play a role in SDR
operation," said Xiangrong Yu, an analyst at China International
Capital Corporation (CICC).
The reference interest rates for the U.S. dollar, the euro,
the sterling and the yen in the current SDR basket are all
three-month spot rates for central government bonds in these
four regions, he said.
In Yu's view, there's a higher than 70 percent chance that
the yuan will be added to the SDR basket in November.
On the foreign exchange front, China plans to extend the
trading hours for the yuan to 2330 local time (1530 GMT) to
cover the European trading session, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
It will clear another operational barrier, as the IMF
calculates the basket currencies' FX value at noon London time,
when China markets are shut. With the coming change, there will
be trading in China when the basket value is set.
Market players are divided on whether the yuan will be added
to the basket, as the IMF said in August the currency had a way
to go to meet operational requirements and it would freeze the
SDR basket until October next year.
But if global rankings of currency usage provide any
guidance, the yuan has already broken into the top four as a
world payment currency, surpassing the yen and only behind the
other three SDR currencies.
Chinese officials made a fresh push for the yuan's inclusion
last week amid queries on increasing volatility of its currency
after the PBOC engineered a sharp depreciation on Aug. 11.
Yi Gang, China's deputy central bank governor, told the
International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) that steps
to improve transparency of Chinese data, develop representative
foreign exchange and interest rates as well as open interbank
markets helped address concerns.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx)
said on Monday it plans to introduce its second group of London
metal mini futures contracts denominated in the yuan for nickel,
tin and lead, pending regulatory approval.
* The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Tuesday
existing cross-border yuan initiatives between Singapore and the
China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park and Singapore-Sino
Tianjin Eco-City will be broadened to the cities of Suzhou and
Tianjin.
* Persistent depreciation of the yuan would be inconsistent
with China's economic fundamentals, PBOC Deputy Governor Yi Gang
said on Friday.
* China's yuan firmed nearly 0.4 percent on
Monday, its strongest one-day gain since March.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China's yuan is now the fourth most-used world payment
currency: link.reuters.com/buf85w
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)