HONG KONG Oct 22 China is sparing no effort in trying to replicate in London the offshore yuan debt market set up in Hong Kong almost a decade ago. But the expedition faces a bumpy road.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold its first-ever dim sum bond in London on Tuesday, placing a one-year issue with a yield of 3.10 percent, which produced an order book six times the amount it had planned to sell.

Last week, two Chinese state-owned banks also sold dim sum bonds in London, aiming to attract more European investors and expand the yuan's footprint beyond Hong Kong.

These issues, which will help create a yield curve in London's yuan bond market, are similar to Beijing's efforts to develop Hong Kong's yuan market in 2007 when China Development Bank sold its first dim sum bond.

Two years after that, China's Finance Ministry also kicked off its annual issuance of yuan bonds in Hong Kong.

"Demand for the PBOC bond was quite strong as the issuer is a special one and there's no such issuance before," a debt capital market banker in Hong Kong said. "The pricing also showed that the central bank offered some premiums to investors."

But there wasn't huge demand from European buyers, as Asian investors took 51 percent of the bonds. The rest were equally split between European and U.S. ones.

And for the two issues from Chinese state-owned banks, European participants were almost negligible. Asian investors accounted for 99 percent of the actual placement of China Construction Bank's offshore yuan bond and 94 percent of Agricultural Bank of China's .

Lacklustre interest from European investors is partly due to the small yuan deposit pool there, while expectations for the yuan to fall further also weigh on appetites, bankers say.

The yuan deposit pool in London has never seen robust growth momentum and remains much smaller than Hong Kong's, or even other offshore yuan centres such as Taiwan and Singapore.

London yuan deposits stood at 20 billion yuan ($3.15 billion) at the end of 2014, down from the mid-year's 25.4 billion yuan level, but higher than 14.6 billion yuan at the end of 2013, according to City of London data. Yuan deposits in Hong Kong were 979 billion yuan in August.

Another issue London faces is that the expectation for steady yuan appreciation that was crucial in boosting Hong Kong's yuan bond market in the first few years no longer exists.

The Chinese currency has lost more than 2 percent against the dollar this year, and many investment banks have revised down their forecasts for the yuan's performance this year and in 2016.

Dim sum bond issuance has dropped significantly this year with volumes in the first nine months amounting to 139 billion yuan ($21.91 billion), only half that during the same period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.

Net outflows from dim sum funds totalled $800 million in August and September combined, the biggest two-month loss on record, preliminary data estimates by Thomson Reuters Lipper show.

* Hong Kong's stock exchange has kicked off a preliminary study to build a "London Hong Kong Connect" scheme to link commodities markets in the two global financial centres.

* Options and futures exchange operator CME Group and China Construction Bank will begin the physical delivery of renminbi for new futures contracts in London, CME Group said on Monday.

* China is considering launching its long-planned qualified domestic individual investor program (QDII2) in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, according to a statement posted Wednesday on the website of the State Council, China's cabinet.

* GF Fund Management (GFFM) has become the first Chinese investment manager to expand into Europe, opening a London office as it seeks to boost two-way investment flows with the world's second-biggest economy.

* The United States said on Monday China's yuan remains below its "appropriate medium-term valuation" in the Treasury's semi-annual report on economic and currency policies of major trade partners. The language is a shift from the report in April, when the U.S. said the yuan was significantly undervalued.

