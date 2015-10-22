By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 22 China is sparing no effort in
trying to replicate in London the offshore yuan debt market set
up in Hong Kong almost a decade ago. But the expedition faces a
bumpy road.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) sold its first-ever dim
sum bond in London on Tuesday, placing a one-year issue with a
yield of 3.10 percent, which produced an order book six times
the amount it had planned to sell.
Last week, two Chinese state-owned banks also sold dim sum
bonds in London, aiming to attract more European investors and
expand the yuan's footprint beyond Hong Kong.
These issues, which will help create a yield curve in
London's yuan bond market, are similar to Beijing's efforts to
develop Hong Kong's yuan market in 2007 when China Development
Bank sold its first dim sum bond.
Two years after that, China's Finance Ministry also kicked
off its annual issuance of yuan bonds in Hong Kong.
"Demand for the PBOC bond was quite strong as the issuer is
a special one and there's no such issuance before," a debt
capital market banker in Hong Kong said. "The pricing also
showed that the central bank offered some premiums to
investors."
But there wasn't huge demand from European buyers, as Asian
investors took 51 percent of the bonds. The rest were equally
split between European and U.S. ones.
And for the two issues from Chinese state-owned banks,
European participants were almost negligible. Asian investors
accounted for 99 percent of the actual placement of China
Construction Bank's offshore yuan bond and
94 percent of Agricultural Bank of China's .
Lacklustre interest from European investors is partly due to
the small yuan deposit pool there, while expectations for the
yuan to fall further also weigh on appetites, bankers say.
The yuan deposit pool in London has never seen robust growth
momentum and remains much smaller than Hong Kong's, or even
other offshore yuan centres such as Taiwan and Singapore.
London yuan deposits stood at 20 billion yuan ($3.15
billion) at the end of 2014, down from the mid-year's 25.4
billion yuan level, but higher than 14.6 billion yuan at the end
of 2013, according to City of London data. Yuan deposits in Hong
Kong were 979 billion yuan in August.
Another issue London faces is that the expectation for
steady yuan appreciation that was crucial in boosting Hong
Kong's yuan bond market in the first few years no longer exists.
The Chinese currency has lost more than 2 percent against
the dollar this year, and many investment banks have revised
down their forecasts for the yuan's performance this year and in
2016.
Dim sum bond issuance has dropped significantly this year
with volumes in the first nine months amounting to 139 billion
yuan ($21.91 billion), only half that during the same period in
2014, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.
Net outflows from dim sum funds totalled $800 million in
August and September combined, the biggest two-month loss on
record, preliminary data estimates by Thomson Reuters Lipper
show.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hong Kong's stock exchange has kicked off a preliminary
study to build a "London Hong Kong Connect" scheme to link
commodities markets in the two global financial centres.
* Options and futures exchange operator CME Group and China
Construction Bank will begin the physical delivery of renminbi
for new futures contracts in London, CME Group said on Monday.
* China is considering launching its long-planned qualified
domestic individual investor program (QDII2) in the Shanghai
Free Trade Zone, according to a statement posted Wednesday on
the website of the State Council, China's cabinet.
* GF Fund Management (GFFM) has become the first Chinese
investment manager to expand into Europe, opening a London
office as it seeks to boost two-way investment flows with the
world's second-biggest economy.
* The United States said on Monday China's yuan remains
below its "appropriate medium-term valuation" in the Treasury's
semi-annual report on economic and currency policies of major
trade partners. The language is a shift from the report in
April, when the U.S. said the yuan was significantly
undervalued.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bond market has lost momentum: here
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)