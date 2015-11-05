By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Nov 5 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong
posted their biggest monthly fall in September, pressured by
expectations the Chinese currency will be weak as growth in the
world's second-largest economy slows.
The pressure on the currency - down 2.2 percent against the
dollar so far this year - is also depressing volumes in the
city's yuan bond market.
Yuan deposits in the world's biggest offshore yuan hub
shrank by 83.6 billion yuan ($13.20 billion) to 895.4 billion
yuan in September, the lowest level since January 2014, the
latest statistics from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed.
Hong Kong is not alone in seeing a shrinking pool of yuan
funds, especially after Beijing's surprise devaluation of its
currency on Aug. 11. Yuan deposits in South Korea declined for
the fifth consecutive month in September, and Taiwan, for the
third straight month.
"The contracting yuan pool here partly reflected the impact
from changed market expectations on the yuan's performance, but
Hong Kong's offshore yuan market has been operating well," said
a spokeswoman at the city's de-facto central bank.
Yuan deposits are likely to fall further in October, but the
drop will be milder than in September, based on feedback from
banks, the HKMA said.
Some analysts expect weakness in the "redback" to extend
well into 2016 to reach 6.8 per dollar by the end of next year.
Bankers believe the sharp drop in September was mainly due
to corporate activities to unwind their long yuan positions and
to switch yuan deposits to other currencies, following similar
operations by financial institutions in August.
"Companies usually act slower than financial institutions.
They may not have started to cut yuan positions until the end of
August when they saw P&L (profit and loss) on their balance
sheets due to yuan depreciation," said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head
of treasury at China Everbright Bank's Hong Kong branch.
Worries over China's slowdown amid expectations for a hike
in U.S. interest rates have added further downward pressure on
the once buoyant yuan.
Steady yuan appreciation, which was the main driver of yuan
accumulation in Hong Kong during the first few years after the
offshore market came into being, no longer exists and Hong Kong
needs to figure out new drivers, said Ngan.
Fears of yuan liquidity shortages pushed the yuan overnight
lending rate to 6 percent earlier this week, the highest level
in almost a month. The rate was still elevated at 5.5 percent on
Thursday.
Tighter yuan liquidity will put further pressure on
so-called dim sum bonds. The market saw few issuances in the
past few months as Chinese issuers moved back to the onshore
market while foreign investors remained cautious about yuan
volatility.
Offshore yuan bond (excluding certificates of deposit)
issuance amounted to 127 billion yuan in the first 10 months of
this year, compared with 281 billion yuan in 2014, according to
Bank of China International statistics.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* The first batch of mutual recognition funds as part of an
agreement between China and Hong Kong are expected to be
announced by the end of this year, the Securities and Futures
Commission's executive director for investment products said.
* China will further liberalise its capital account in the
Shanghai free trade zone, the central bank said on Friday.
Reforms planned included allowing some firms to trade
derivatives and futures in the zone, as well as allowing more
foreign and private investment in some financial services
sectors.
* Two Chinese exchanges and the country's foreign exchange
trading operator formally agreed to establish joint ventures
with Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG.
* China's central bank will allow its foreign counterparts
to open yuan settlement accounts at domestic financial
institutions, it said in a statement on Friday.
* South Korea said China agreed on Saturday to boost by 50
percent the quota on its investment in the Chinese stock and
bond markets and to push for an early start to direct yuan-won
trading within China.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)