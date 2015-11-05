HONG KONG Nov 5 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong posted their biggest monthly fall in September, pressured by expectations the Chinese currency will be weak as growth in the world's second-largest economy slows.

The pressure on the currency - down 2.2 percent against the dollar so far this year - is also depressing volumes in the city's yuan bond market.

Yuan deposits in the world's biggest offshore yuan hub shrank by 83.6 billion yuan ($13.20 billion) to 895.4 billion yuan in September, the lowest level since January 2014, the latest statistics from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed.

Hong Kong is not alone in seeing a shrinking pool of yuan funds, especially after Beijing's surprise devaluation of its currency on Aug. 11. Yuan deposits in South Korea declined for the fifth consecutive month in September, and Taiwan, for the third straight month.

"The contracting yuan pool here partly reflected the impact from changed market expectations on the yuan's performance, but Hong Kong's offshore yuan market has been operating well," said a spokeswoman at the city's de-facto central bank.

Yuan deposits are likely to fall further in October, but the drop will be milder than in September, based on feedback from banks, the HKMA said.

Some analysts expect weakness in the "redback" to extend well into 2016 to reach 6.8 per dollar by the end of next year.

Bankers believe the sharp drop in September was mainly due to corporate activities to unwind their long yuan positions and to switch yuan deposits to other currencies, following similar operations by financial institutions in August.

"Companies usually act slower than financial institutions. They may not have started to cut yuan positions until the end of August when they saw P&L (profit and loss) on their balance sheets due to yuan depreciation," said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head of treasury at China Everbright Bank's Hong Kong branch.

Worries over China's slowdown amid expectations for a hike in U.S. interest rates have added further downward pressure on the once buoyant yuan.

Steady yuan appreciation, which was the main driver of yuan accumulation in Hong Kong during the first few years after the offshore market came into being, no longer exists and Hong Kong needs to figure out new drivers, said Ngan.

Fears of yuan liquidity shortages pushed the yuan overnight lending rate to 6 percent earlier this week, the highest level in almost a month. The rate was still elevated at 5.5 percent on Thursday.

Tighter yuan liquidity will put further pressure on so-called dim sum bonds. The market saw few issuances in the past few months as Chinese issuers moved back to the onshore market while foreign investors remained cautious about yuan volatility.

Offshore yuan bond (excluding certificates of deposit) issuance amounted to 127 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, compared with 281 billion yuan in 2014, according to Bank of China International statistics.

* The first batch of mutual recognition funds as part of an agreement between China and Hong Kong are expected to be announced by the end of this year, the Securities and Futures Commission's executive director for investment products said.

* China will further liberalise its capital account in the Shanghai free trade zone, the central bank said on Friday. Reforms planned included allowing some firms to trade derivatives and futures in the zone, as well as allowing more foreign and private investment in some financial services sectors.

* Two Chinese exchanges and the country's foreign exchange trading operator formally agreed to establish joint ventures with Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG.

* China's central bank will allow its foreign counterparts to open yuan settlement accounts at domestic financial institutions, it said in a statement on Friday.

* South Korea said China agreed on Saturday to boost by 50 percent the quota on its investment in the Chinese stock and bond markets and to push for an early start to direct yuan-won trading within China.

