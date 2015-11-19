HONG KONG Nov 19 Fund flows into China via a stock connect scheme have dried up and may not revive until next year as investors digest higher U.S. interest rates and the effects of market intervention.

Analysts say investor appetite for mainland shares has been curbed by worries over China's slowing economic growth as well as frequent interventions from regulators aimed at stabilising the turbulent market in the past few months.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme's northbound channel via which foreign investors buy China's A-shares had seen daily net outflows for nearly a month until Wednesday, when there were mild inflows, the longest period of outflows since the scheme was launched a year ago.

The aggregated utilised northbound quota has fallen to the lowest level in seven months this week, standing at around 120 billion yuan ($18.80 billion), or about 40 percent of the total quota approved.

Total outflows amounted to 24 billion yuan since Oct. 21.

"It is in line with a global trend that funds have started to withdraw from emerging markets on the expectation that the U.S. will soon increase interest rates," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer at a securities firm KGI Asia.

In the week ended Nov. 11, emerging market funds saw the second week of outflows at $2.3 billion, according to statistics from Citi Research released on Monday. Asia outflows broadened to $1.6 billion, as China ETFs continued to see outflows of $720 million.

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two expressing confidence they would be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt market reaction.

"The overall sentiment in China's stock market is quite weak now and its ability to attract funds has been greatly weakened," said Du Changchun, an equity analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.

"New drivers are needed to persuade investors to re-enter the market, such as a success in economic restructuring or state-owned enterprise reform, which takes time," Du said.

China launched the stock connector on Nov. 17 last year to grant foreign and Chinese individual investors unprecedented access to each others' stock markets. Participation in the northbound pipeline had been active until the mainland stock market plunged more than 40 percent between mid-June and August.

Southbound investments were more subdued when the scheme was launched, but activity caught up in the second half of the year. It has seen modest daily fund inflows most of the time in the past few months.

Beijing's moves to counter the stock market slump earlier this year, including cracking down on "malicious" short selling, banning shareholders with large stakes from selling and high profile investigation over share dumping - has raised alarm among foreign fund managers.

Heavy intervention is seen as a setback to Beijing's reform push and adds to problems over transparency for fund managers.

The quiet northbound investment was partly due to government interventions in the stock market in July, which strengthened foreign investors' perception that the mainland market was less transparent than overseas market, said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head of treasury at China Everbright Bank's Hong Kong branch.

"I don't see a turnaround of the quiet northbound investment by the end of the year. We may have to wait until January or February next year to see whether foreign fund managers allocate more funds to A-shares," Ngan said.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* China has moved to restrict trade at offshore yuan clearing banks, sources told Reuters on Wednesday, stepping up capital controls even as Beijing positions its currency for inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's reserve basket.

* China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Monday it would issue 14 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in yuan-denominated treasury bonds in Hong Kong from Nov. 23.

* New Zealand dairy processor Fonterra plans to be a regular borrower in the dim sum bond market as the world's largest milk exporter expands its presence in China, a company executive said on Tuesday.

* China will expand Singapore's Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to 100 billion yuan, China's central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

* Indonesian Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Tuesday that China had agreed to increase a bilateral currency swap agreement with the country to $20 billion from $15 billion.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Northbound investment under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect cools down: tmsnrt.rs/1LnayNA

($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)