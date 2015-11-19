By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 19 Fund flows into China via a
stock connect scheme have dried up and may not revive until next
year as investors digest higher U.S. interest rates and the
effects of market intervention.
Analysts say investor appetite for mainland shares has been
curbed by worries over China's slowing economic growth as well
as frequent interventions from regulators aimed at stabilising
the turbulent market in the past few months.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme's northbound
channel via which foreign investors buy China's A-shares had
seen daily net outflows for nearly a month until Wednesday, when
there were mild inflows, the longest period of outflows since
the scheme was launched a year ago.
The aggregated utilised northbound quota has fallen to the
lowest level in seven months this week, standing at around 120
billion yuan ($18.80 billion), or about 40 percent of the total
quota approved.
Total outflows amounted to 24 billion yuan since Oct. 21.
"It is in line with a global trend that funds have started
to withdraw from emerging markets on the expectation that the
U.S. will soon increase interest rates," said Ben Kwong, chief
operating officer at a securities firm KGI Asia.
In the week ended Nov. 11, emerging market funds saw the
second week of outflows at $2.3 billion, according to statistics
from Citi Research released on Monday. Asia outflows broadened
to $1.6 billion, as China ETFs continued to see outflows of $720
million.
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero, with two expressing confidence they would be
able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt
market reaction.
"The overall sentiment in China's stock market is quite weak
now and its ability to attract funds has been greatly weakened,"
said Du Changchun, an equity analyst at Northeast Securities in
Shanghai.
"New drivers are needed to persuade investors to re-enter
the market, such as a success in economic restructuring or
state-owned enterprise reform, which takes time," Du said.
China launched the stock connector on Nov. 17 last year to
grant foreign and Chinese individual investors unprecedented
access to each others' stock markets. Participation in the
northbound pipeline had been active until the mainland stock
market plunged more than 40 percent between mid-June and August.
Southbound investments were more subdued when the scheme was
launched, but activity caught up in the second half of the year.
It has seen modest daily fund inflows most of the time in the
past few months.
Beijing's moves to counter the stock market slump earlier
this year, including cracking down on "malicious" short selling,
banning shareholders with large stakes from selling and high
profile investigation over share dumping - has raised alarm
among foreign fund managers.
Heavy intervention is seen as a setback to Beijing's reform
push and adds to problems over transparency for fund managers.
The quiet northbound investment was partly due to government
interventions in the stock market in July, which strengthened
foreign investors' perception that the mainland market was less
transparent than overseas market, said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head
of treasury at China Everbright Bank's Hong Kong branch.
"I don't see a turnaround of the quiet northbound investment
by the end of the year. We may have to wait until January or
February next year to see whether foreign fund managers allocate
more funds to A-shares," Ngan said.
($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)