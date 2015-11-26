HONG KONG Nov 26 An offshore bond sale by China's Finance Ministry this week is unlikely to revive weak sentiment in the so-called dim sum bond market as investors worry about depreciation pressure on the yuan currency and eye lower funding costs on the mainland.

The Ministry of Finance is auctioning 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth yuan-denominated bond to institutional investors via the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit platform on Thursday.

It will also offer 2 billion yuan of dim sum bonds to foreign central banks and regional monetary authorities and a similar amount to retail investors. The issuance will mark its seventh annual sale.

The MOF is the biggest issuer in the dim sum bond market and its bond sales set benchmarks for other issuers. However, its latest sale may not persuade other issuers to return to the market as funding costs remain cheaper onshore.

"There has been no supply of high-yield dim sum bonds in the past few months as all these issuers go to onshore market for much cheaper financing," said a fund manager at a Chinese asset manager in Hong Kong.

"The trend is unlikely to change in the short term as the central bank is still easing monetary policies in China," the fund manager said.

Financing costs for Chinese developers, who used to be key issuers of high-yield dim sum bonds, have dropped significantly on the mainland. Shimao Property Holdings Limited, for example, sold a five-year yuan bond at as low as 3.9 percent in the mainland via its subsidiary.

The MOF may need to pay higher than onshore government bond rates to make the offering appealing, especially at a time when Beijing is accelerating opening up its domestic market to foreign investors, analysts say.

Societe Generale expects the bond to be priced at 2.95-3.15 percent for the three-year tenor, 3.10-3.25 percent for the five-year tenor, 3.20-3.40 percent for the 10-year piece, and 3.80-4.00 percent for the 20-year piece.

By comparison, the MOF auctioned 28 billion yuan of three-year bonds in the domestic interbank market on Wednesday at a lower-than-expected average yield of 2.7961 percent.

The offshore yuan bond market has lost its glow this year as depreciation of the yuan has caused foreign exchange losses for U.S. dollar-based investors.

The "redback" has fallen by 3 percent year-to-date against the dollar and foreign exchange analysts polled by Reuters expect further slippage over the next 12 months as China continues to ease monetary policy and as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates boost the dollar.

Offshore yuan bond issuance excluding certificates of deposit amounted to 127 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, less than half of the 281 billion yuan recorded in all of 2014, according to Bank of China International statistics.

"I'm a bit pessimistic about dim sum bond issuance next year as I haven't seen any signs that the fundamentals that have caused its weakness, namely lower onshore cost and yuan depreciation, will be changed," said a DCM banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.

The banker expected dim sum bond issuance in 2016 to be even lower than this year at around 100 billion yuan.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The first batch of foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and international financial institutions have been registered to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

* China will grant Malaysia a 50 billion yuan ($7.83 billion) quota under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) programme, the official Xinhua news agency quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

* The time difference between London and Shanghai should not be a barrier to linking the city's stock markets, said Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Plc, a subsidiary of the LSE Group.

* Indonesia will push for the use of rupiah and yuan for its trade and investment with China, instead of the U.S. dollar, the country's central bank governor said Friday.

* China's yuan may be added to the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket at a lower weighting than previously estimated as the IMF considers rejigging the basket to better reflect financial flows, people briefed on the Fund's discussions told Reuters. A decision from the IMF on the yuan's entry is expected on Monday.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

China's Ministry of Finance sells dim sum bonds in Hong Kong every year: tmsnrt.rs/1NPTvWj

