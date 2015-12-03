By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 3 The International Monetary
Fund's decision to put China's yuan in its Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket gives a wake-up call to businesses in the
United States which have largely ignored the Chinese currency.
On Monday, the Fund admitted the yuan into its benchmark
basket, which determines which currencies countries can receive
as part of IMF loans. It was the first-ever addition to the
basket.
The yuan will have a 10.92 percent share, above sterling and
yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent
respectively, while the dollar remains broadly unchanged at
41.73 percent.
Just hours before the inclusion decision, a working group
that aims to establish a yuan clearing hub in the United States
was set up in New York, chaired by former mayor Michael
Bloomberg.
Compared to European countries or Canada, the U.S. has made
little effort to build an offshore yuan market as there has been
no incentive to switch from dollars to the yuan.
The SDR inclusion "is a wakeup call to the U.S. as it shows
that this market is too big to be ignored and that they need to
do something to catch up," said Becky Liu, a senior strategist
at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
If the U.S. does not want to lose out to other financial
centres, it has to boost its yuan trading and settlement
capability, Liu said.
China has set up nearly 20 yuan clearing banks globally,
including in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Sydney and Toronto. It
has also granted Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) quotas to many of these offshore yuan hubs.
So far, there's little yuan business inside the U.S., though
some American companies have started to use yuan for settlement
of China trade, analysts say.
"U.S multinational companies with significant operations in
China already recognise the need to consider the RMB as part of
their overall risk framework," said Evan Goldstein, global head
of renminbi solutions at Deutsche Bank.
"Over time, integration of the RMB into global markets and
regional/global treasury centres will become the norm," he said.
The yuan remained the fifth most active currency for global
payments by value in October with a market share of 1.92
percent, according to global transaction services organisation
SWIFT.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore
yuan centre, fell 4.6 percent to 854.3 billion yuan ($133.52
billion) in October from the previous month, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority said on Monday.
* The People's Bank of China has authorised the Zurich
branch of the China Construction Bank to be the renminbi
clearing bank in Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank said on
Monday.
* The outstanding amount of China's RQFII scheme rose to
436.53 billion yuan as of Nov. 27, from 419.53 billion yuan at
the end of October, the country's foreign exchange regulator
said on Monday.
* China's bond market supervisor has accepted registration
from the Canadian province of British Columbia to issue up to 6
billion yuan of bonds in China's domestic interbank market, the
organisation said on Friday.
* The Philippine central bank on Wednesday said it may
increase its holdings of yuan assets to diversify its sources of
foreign exchange reserves after the IMF added the renminbi to
its reserves basket.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Top 15 countries/teritories that has adopted the yuan-SWIFT:
tmsnrt.rs/1OBxAVN
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)