By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 10 Increasing volatility of the
Chinese currency has triggered the biggest monthly fall in
yuan-denominated cross-border trade settlement since the scheme
was created, weighing on a key driver to the growth of the
offshore yuan pool and liquidity.
Yuan trade settlement in Hong Kong fell to 410.8 billion
yuan ($63.84 billion) in October, down 44 percent from a month
earlier, according to the latest figure from the city's de-facto
central bank. It was the largest-ever monthly drop since the
scheme kicked off in 2009.
The setback made yuan trade transactions as a percentage of
China's total trade fall to 18 percent, the lowest level since
August 2014. Earlier this year, yuan trade transactions
accounted for about 35 percent of total trade.
"This may have reflected the adjustment of cross-border
arbitrage activities and risk management after the Aug. 11
depreciation of the yuan," said Raymond Yeung, an analyst at ANZ
in Hong Kong.
Companies that used the yuan in trade settlement may have
become more cautious, or even switched back to dollars, Yeung
added.
The People's Bank of China significantly weakened the yuan
by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, a move that was billed as
free-market reform but which raised concerns about the
currency's stability.
The yuan has lost 3.6 percent against the dollar so far this
year and is expected to fall further next year, when the U.S.
Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rates.
Analysts at UBS forecast the yuan will fall to 6.8 per dollar by
the end of 2016.
Some market players said they expected the yuan's usage in
trade transactions to remain weak as growth in the world's
second-largest economy remains sluggish.
Standard Chartered analysts, however, said the yuan's
inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's benchmark
currency basket would help boost its usage.
"We believe the drop in renminbi-denominated cross-border
settlements in October was a one-off," the analysts said in a
report, adding they expected settlements to pick up in the first
quarter of the next year.
In a survey conducted by The Asset Benchmark Research, 41
percent of respondents anticipated an increase in their yuan
trade settlement in the next six months, 8 percent saw a
decrease while 51 percent expected it to stay flat.
The survey interviewed 173 treasurers and senior finance
executives from Asia, Europe and the U.S. during late-October
and mid-November.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's central bank has suspended new applications for
the renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (RQDII)
investment scheme, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* South Korea has set December 15 as the date it will issue
3 billion yuan ($467.45 million) worth of yuan-denominated bonds
in the Shanghai-based Chinese interbank market, South Korea said
on Wednesday.
* China has relaxed rules on how foreign investors can use
their quotas for investing in its domestic capital markets,
making it easier to transfer funds between products, the
country's foreign exchange regulator said.
* African countries discussed adopting the yuan currency as
a foreign exchange reserve during meetings with China at a
summit in South Africa, a senior Chinese official said on
Friday.
* China's yuan will weaken slightly over the coming year,
despite its recent inclusion in the International Monetary
Fund's currency basket, on expectations an imminent rate hike in
the United States will boost the dollar, a Reuters poll showed.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index: tmsnrt.rs/1QgrZHz
($1 = 6.4349 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)