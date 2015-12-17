By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 17 This week featured the first
sale of sovereign panda bonds in China's interbank market. Solid
demand for South Korea's issue and a search for cheaper funding
channels are likely to encourage other foreign entities to sell
yuan-denominated bonds.
The 3 billion yuan ($463.82 million) three-year bond was
priced at 3 percent, the lower end of the 3.0-3.5 percent range.
Subscription volumes amounted to 12.8 billion yuan.
"The pricing is quite good and will attract more overseas
issuers to the market next year," a debt capital market banker
at an American bank in Hong Kong said.
"Many European and Southeast Asian companies and some
governments are consulting with us on the procedures of issuing
yuan bonds in China, as it is cheap to raise funds there," the
banker said.
Beijing kicked off the so-called panda bond market in 2005,
and World Bank affiliate the International Finance Corp was the
first issuer. For years, there were only a handful of bonds, due
to limits on issuers and the use of proceeds.
To speed the market's development, China's central bank is
drafting new rules intended to let more companies issue panda
bonds and ease controls on how proceeds are used, sources have
told Reuters.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and
China Merchants Holdings (Hong Kong) have recently sold panda
bonds.
In early 2016, the Canadian province of British Columbia is
also expected to issue up to 6 billion yuan of bonds in China's
domestic market.
South Korean financial institutions and companies will
"gradually switch their funding activities in offshore yuan bond
market to China's onshore market," Yang Xi, a fixed income
analyst at Citic Securities in Beijing, wrote in a report
released on Monday.
Korean institutions are active dim sum bond issuers. Even as
the yuan bond market in Hong Kong has lost steam this year,
their issuance surged to 16.8 billion yuan from less than 3
billion yuan in 2014, according to Yang.
Bankers say it makes sense for foreign entities to raise
funds in the onshore market where funding cost has become
cheaper than in Hong Kong's yuan market as China has been in a
rate-cut cycle.
On Wednesday, the U.S Federal Reserve hiked interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade, signalling a tentative
beginning to a gradual tightening cycle.
For issuers who convert yuan proceeds from panda bonds into
U.S. dollars using cross currency swaps (CCS), the elevating
dollar/yuan CCS rates in Hong Kong reduce their costs.
The dollar/yuan CCS rates have risen steadily in the past
two months and are around their highest in almost four months,
thanks to tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have renewed
their currency swap agreement worth of 35 billion yuan ($5.42
billion) for a further three years, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) said on Monday. The UAE would also be granted a 50
billion yuan RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) quota.
* China will allow limited convertibility of the yuan in
three free trade zones (FTZ) in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, a
move further liberalising its capital account after its currency
was admitted to the IMF's reserve basket.
* China will allow non-financial firms in the Shanghai FTZ
to freely convert cash raised from overseas debt into yuan,
three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on
Wednesday.
* China has begun issuing a yuan exchange rate against a
basket of currencies in a move to discourage investors from
exclusively tracking the yuan's fluctuations against the U.S.
dollar.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Annual dim sum bond issuance: tmsnrt.rs/1P8bYQW
($1 = 6.4680 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)