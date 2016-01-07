HONG KONG Jan 7 Hong Kong's yuan deposits face heavy downward pressure this year as China allows the currency to weaken, even as banks raise yuan deposit rates to compete for business.

Yuan accumulation in the offshore market lost momentum in 2015 after its largest yearly loss on record against the dollar, and fresh weakness early in 2016 is likely to reinforce investors' aversion to the currency.

The offshore yuan hit its weakest level on Wednesday since offshore trading began in 2010 as China's central bank continued to allow the currency to weaken.

Yuan deposits in the world's biggest offshore hub for the currency stood at 864.2 billion yuan ($131.35 billion) in November, a bit higher than 854.3 billion yuan a month earlier but still hovering around two-year lows.

A shrinking pool and tight liquidity have pushed a slew of banks to increase yuan deposit rates to draw in new funds in the past few weeks, with some providing an annual return of over 4 percent for deposits of less than one year.

By comparison, the one-year benchmark yuan deposit rate in the mainland has dropped to 1.5 percent after six interest rate cuts since November 2014.

"The trend continues that investors switch yuan deposits to other currencies. Obviously, people lack confidence in the yuan at present and downward pressure on the yuan pool remains heavy," said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head of treasury at China Everbright Bank's Hong Kong branch.

The redback lost 4.7 percent last year and is expected to fall further this year as a result of China's weakening economic fundamentals and rising interest rates in the U.S. Some analysts forecast it will hit 6.8 to the dollar by the end of the year.

Pessimism on the yuan already reached the highest level in more than five years before the latest FX market turmoil, a Reuters poll done in early December among 18 fund managers, currency traders and analysts showed.

Analysts say about 70-80 percent of Hong Kong's yuan deposits belong to companies and the growth driver for this part used to be the big premiums the offshore yuan had over its onshore counterpart several years ago.

"Now it has been totally reversed and the CNH is having deep discounts against the CNY. I think it is hard to find a new driver for yuan deposits in the short term," said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS Bank in Hong Kong.

The spread between the onshore and offshore yuan spot rates widened to a record of more than 1,600 pips this week. The onshore yuan traded at 6.5936 per dollar and offshore yuan at 6.6900 on Thursday.

* British Columbia has hired Bank of China and HSBC Bank (China) as joint lead underwriters for a potential maiden offering of Panda bonds, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering is for up to 3 billion renminbi with a maximum tenor of five years.

* The People's Bank of China set its official midpoint rate at 6.5646 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since March 2011. It was the biggest daily fall since the August devaluation.

* China's foreign exchange regulator said on Dec 31 that it will step up checks on individuals' foreign currency buying, in its latest step to curb capital outflows.

* China's central bank has suspended at least three foreign banks from conducting some foreign exchange business until the end of March, three sources who had seen the suspension notices told Reuters.

Hong Kong's yuan deposits remain under heavy downward pressure: tmsnrt.rs/1mHujec

