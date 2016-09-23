* Yuan deposits in Hong Kong down a third from 2014 peak

* Tight yuan supply leaves rates vulnerable to shocks

* Means short-term rates could move sharply

* Volatility comes ahead of yuan's inclusion in IMF reserves

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, Sept 23 A rapidly shrinking pool of yuan deposits in Hong Kong will leave overnight and other short-term yuan interest rates susceptible for the rest of the year to the sort of big jumps seen in recent weeks.

The benchmark Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) for the yuan, set by the Treasury Markets Association, surged to 23.683 percent for overnight contracts on Monday, the highest level since Jan 12.

For most of the year, the overnight fixing has hovereed around 1.5 percent. But interbank yuan borrowing rates have been unusually high in the past few weeks owing to a tight market, with explanations varying from intervention by China's central bank to keep the currency steady ahead of its inclusion in the IMF's reserves, to banks hoarding cash ahead of China's National Day holidays at the start of October and to the unwinding of intervention from last year.

Still, yuan deposits have dropped a third from the peak in 2014, a contraction that accelerated after China unexpectedly devalued its currency last August. That dampened demand for the offshore yuan (CNH).

"The smaller size (of offshore yuan pool) renders the market more sensitive to external shocks, including possible sudden shifts in CNH supply by some major banks," said China International Capital Corporation (CICC) in a research report. "The CNH HIBOR may show more ups and downs over the next two months."

Demand will also be limited by expectations that the yuan will fall in value against the dollar. Yuan/dollar non-deliverable forward contracts implied that the yuan would fall to 6.85 per dollar in a year's time, down 2.6 percent from today's spot level.

In late August, yuan deposits were lower than July, a spokeswoman for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the territory's de-facto central bank, said. Official deposit figures for August will be released on Sept 30.

"I don't see any bright spots or growth momentum for the yuan pool to expand," said Ngan Kim Man, deputy head of treasury at China Everbright Bank in Hong Kong.

Indeed, Liao Qun, China chief economist at Citic Bank International in Hong Kong, expects Hong Kong's yuan deposits to fall to around 600 billion yuan ($89.97 billion) by the end of this year, which would be the lowest level in four years. That would compare with 667.1 billion yuan in July and 1 trillion yuan in December 2014.

Underlining the trend, a survey by Standard Chartered bank showed companies generally do not expect offshore yuan deposits to increase in the next six months and there were more offshore respondents who expected their yuan deposits to fall than ones who expected them to rise.

Analysts said the yuan could come under downward pressure from the dollar as markets anticipate a Fed rate rise. But they expect China's central bank to support the currency to hold it steady against the dollar, even after its inclusion on October 1 as a reserve currency of the International Monetary Fund. That may mean squeezing yuan money market rates in Hong Kong higher to make it more expensive for speculators to short the currency.

To resist falling deposits, several banks in Hong Kong have raised yuan interest rates.

On Tuesday, Standard Chartered increased rates on new three-month to 12-month deposits. Its one-year yuan deposit rate is 3.2 percent, the highest among major banks in Hong Kong.

The lender offers as much as 4 percent for six-month deposits by new customers of 200,000 yuan.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Neil Fullick)