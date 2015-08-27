HONG KONG Aug 27 China's shock yuan devaluation
this month is putting at risk Beijing's efforts to
internationalise its currency, analysts say.
The offshore market for the yuan in Hong Kong has been
shaken up by China's Aug. 11 move to devalue its currency by
nearly 2 percent, with shrinking deposits to the falling value
of yuan-linked assets showing just how confused markets are
about policy makers' motives.
Beijing has sought to project the devaluation as a market
reform ahead of the yuan's likely inclusion later this year in
an international reserve asset backed by a basket of currencies
created by the International Monetary Fund.
But investors say introducing more currency volatility amid
turmoil in China's stock markets has shaken confidence in the
offshore market.
"When institutional investors get their quarterly report
cards for their yuan bond fund investments, we can be sure to
see some outflows as confidence has been shaken in the market,"
said the head of fixed income at a Chinese asset management
company in Hong Kong.
In the wake of the selloff, parts of the offshore yuan bond
market have frozen up with the high-yield sector being the
hardest hit.
For example, Fantasia Holdings Group, a Chinese
property developer, has seen the yield of its bonds jump to
nearly 12 percent from less than 10 percent since the
devaluation.
A index measuring the performance of the offshore bond
market compiled by HSBC has plunged as well, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Even the primary market pipeline has clammed up this month
as companies have balked at paying higher interest costs in a
depreciating currency after prolific issuances in recent months.
Hong Kong has taken some steps to soothe panicky markets. It
has injected emergency cash as overnight rates in the Chinese
currency jumped to record highs this week as investors rushed to
convert their yuan funds into other currencies.
While the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered rate benchmark for
one-week contracts - a popular gauge for overnight
liquidity - has fallen back to 6 percent from a record high of
20 percent earlier this week, it remains far above historical
levels, an indicator that markets remain nervous.
At the heart of the problem is the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority, the city's de-facto central bank's inadequate
mechanism to obtain yuan funds in the case of a emergency.
While it has recourse to a 400 billion yuan ($62.42 billion)
bilateral swap line with the People's Bank of China, it is
dwarfed by the nearly one trillion yuan lying in Hong Kong banks
which can be converted into other currencies if needed.
Moreover, some bankers say the interest rates for obtaining
emergency funds from the HKMA are punitively high.
Some companies are taking no chances. Local apparel retailer
I.T. and Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said they
have converted some of their yuan deposits into Hong Kong
dollars recently, according to local media reports.
Further decline in the value of yuan-linked investments or a
sudden squeeze in the money markets could erode investor
confidence further and turn this trickle of outflows into a
flood.
That would pose a problem for the entire yuan
internationalization project as it seriously undermines
corporate confidence in using the Chinese currency to settle
trade.
