HONG KONG Aug 27 China's shock yuan devaluation this month is putting at risk Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency, analysts say.

The offshore market for the yuan in Hong Kong has been shaken up by China's Aug. 11 move to devalue its currency by nearly 2 percent, with shrinking deposits to the falling value of yuan-linked assets showing just how confused markets are about policy makers' motives.

Beijing has sought to project the devaluation as a market reform ahead of the yuan's likely inclusion later this year in an international reserve asset backed by a basket of currencies created by the International Monetary Fund.

But investors say introducing more currency volatility amid turmoil in China's stock markets has shaken confidence in the offshore market.

"When institutional investors get their quarterly report cards for their yuan bond fund investments, we can be sure to see some outflows as confidence has been shaken in the market," said the head of fixed income at a Chinese asset management company in Hong Kong.

In the wake of the selloff, parts of the offshore yuan bond market have frozen up with the high-yield sector being the hardest hit.

For example, Fantasia Holdings Group, a Chinese property developer, has seen the yield of its bonds jump to nearly 12 percent from less than 10 percent since the devaluation.

A index measuring the performance of the offshore bond market compiled by HSBC has plunged as well, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Even the primary market pipeline has clammed up this month as companies have balked at paying higher interest costs in a depreciating currency after prolific issuances in recent months.

Hong Kong has taken some steps to soothe panicky markets. It has injected emergency cash as overnight rates in the Chinese currency jumped to record highs this week as investors rushed to convert their yuan funds into other currencies.

While the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered rate benchmark for one-week contracts - a popular gauge for overnight liquidity - has fallen back to 6 percent from a record high of 20 percent earlier this week, it remains far above historical levels, an indicator that markets remain nervous.

At the heart of the problem is the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the city's de-facto central bank's inadequate mechanism to obtain yuan funds in the case of a emergency.

While it has recourse to a 400 billion yuan ($62.42 billion) bilateral swap line with the People's Bank of China, it is dwarfed by the nearly one trillion yuan lying in Hong Kong banks which can be converted into other currencies if needed.

Moreover, some bankers say the interest rates for obtaining emergency funds from the HKMA are punitively high.

Some companies are taking no chances. Local apparel retailer I.T. and Great Eagle Holdings Ltd said they have converted some of their yuan deposits into Hong Kong dollars recently, according to local media reports.

Further decline in the value of yuan-linked investments or a sudden squeeze in the money markets could erode investor confidence further and turn this trickle of outflows into a flood.

That would pose a problem for the entire yuan internationalization project as it seriously undermines corporate confidence in using the Chinese currency to settle trade.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has injected yuan liquidity into banks amid surging money market rates in the offshore yuan market, four sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Interbank lending rates in Hong Kong's yuan market surged to record highs on Tuesday as traders bet the Chinese currency will depreciate further, putting pressure on offshore yuan liquidity.

* China's securities regulator has released a list of the first batch of funds it has accepted under the mutual fund recognition scheme, which allows funds to be sold across China and Hong Kong as part of Beijing's market liberalisation drive.

* China's central bank cut interest rates and simultaneously relaxed reserve requirements for the second time in two months on Tuesday, cranking up support for a stuttering economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong's banks: link.reuters.com/nez26t

RECENT STORIES: Bets grow Hong Kong may scrap peg after China's yuan devaluation CNH TRACKER-Chinese firms with foreign debt face headwinds as yuan softens More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

($1 = 6.4085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)