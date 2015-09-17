By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, Sept 17
HONG KONG, Sept 17 Beijing's attempts to
stabilise the yuan should boost the sluggish offshore yuan bond
market, after the damage inflicted by the currency's weakness in
the wake of last month's devaluation.
The offshore yuan shot higher suddenly last Thursday on
suspected intervention by state banks and it has been hovering
around 6.4 per dollar. The spread between onshore and offshore
spots has narrowed to around 300 pips from more than 1,000 pips.
"Our yuan bond funds will benefit from the appreciation in
the short term and investors' appetite for yuan assets is likely
to come back if CNH FX rate stays close to CNY," said a fund
manager in Hong Kong who invests in dim sum bonds.
Investors would prefer to buy yuan bonds issued in the
mainland instead of those in Hong Kong as the onshore yuan is
stronger than the offshore yuan, but the good thing is that the
gap between the two rates has narrowed, the fund manager said.
The primary offshore yuan bond market has lost growth
momentum this year since Chinese financial institutions and
companies that used to be dominant issuers switched to the
onshore market to raise cheaper funds.
The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) devaluation of the yuan
on Aug. 11 has added to the pressure on dim sum bonds as
investors sold yuan assets to avoid further foreign exchange
losses.
Dim sum bond issuance in August fell to 7.5 billion
yuan($1.18 billion), the lowest monthly volume in two years,
according to Thomson Reuters statistics. Issuance in the first
eight months declined by 45 percent from a year ago.
The HSBC offshore yuan bond index showed that these bonds'
performance in August fell by 2.6 percent from a month earlier,
the biggest monthly drop since June 2013 when index declined by
2.8 percent.
But thanks to the suspected intervention, the secondary dim
sum market became more active as new funds were gradually coming
in to seek opportunities, said Penny Chen, a fixed-income fund
manager at Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.
"There is a bigger than needed risk premium on offshore yuan
bonds that is being attached now in light of the recent market
turmoil which offers us opportunities," said Bryan Collins, who
manages $5 billion in assets at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
Bets on further weakness in China's yuan fell by more than
half in the last two weeks as the central bank continued to
intervene to stabilise the currency after its surprise
devaluation last month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Some analysts, however, remain cautious about the yuan's
prospect in the coming year, with some of the most bearish ones,
such as Kevin Lai, Daiwa's Asia ex-Japan chief economist,
expecting it to fall to 7.5 per dollar by the end of next year.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hong Kong's yuan deposits and certificates of deposits
(CDs) is expected to fall in the short term as some investors
have converted the yuan to Hong Kong dollar or U.S. dollar,
Norman Chan, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority said on Wednesday.
* China's top economic planner on Wednesday told Chinese
firms with good credit to issue bonds in cheaper offshore
markets to support domestic investment and major national
projects.
* China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8
billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August, by
far the largest on record, highlighting how capital outflows
intensified in the wake of the yuan's devaluation last month.
* China will allow foreign central banks to trade in its
spot interbank foreign exchange market and trade currency
derivatives such as swaps and forwards, the central bank said on
Monday.
* The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has increased the quota
for net yuan inflows under a cross-border pooling scheme that
enables companies to transfer the yuan between their onshore and
offshore entities freely, two sources told Reuters.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Performance of offshore yuan bonds lags peers in the region:
link.reuters.com/zaw35t
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)