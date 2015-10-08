By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 8 China's yuan is likely to be
increasingly used as a financing currency for global borrowers
in addition to its current role mainly as an investment tool if
Beijing cuts interest rates further as expected to support the
cooling economy.
Appetite for yuan assets had been high since the offshore
market came into being five years ago as yields were much higher
than in other markets, and as investors bet that steady yuan
appreciation would bring extra FX gains.
The same reasoning had also dampened market players'
interest to borrow in the yuan market as dollar-based companies
would have to repay more when their yuan-denominated loans
matured.
However, the sudden yuan depreciation by the People's Bank
of China on Aug. 11 has reduced the yuan's appeal. Many
investment banks have since lowered their forecasts for the
yuan, which has now lost about 3.5 percent against the dollar in
the past year.
What's more, the PBOC has cut lending rates five times since
last November and more easing measures are expected in the
coming months to support China's sluggish economy, which will
further lower funding costs in the yuan market.
In contrast, U.S. market rates have already risen in
anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise its policy rate
by the end of this year for the first time since 2006, though
some investors have recently pushed expectations back.
"We had yuan investors, but few borrowers before. Now the
real internationalisation can come out when people both borrow
and invest in yuan market," said Andrew Fung, head of global
banking and markets at Hang Seng Bank.
Beijing is also making efforts to facilitate financing
activities for foreign entities by allowing more financial
institutions and companies to raise funds in its $4 trillion
bond market.
China's central bank is drafting new rules for
yuan-denominated bonds sold by foreigners on the mainland, known
as panda bonds, and plans to ease controls on how proceeds can
be used, two people with direct knowledge of the matter have
told Reuters.
Bank of China Hong Kong and HSBC last week priced their
Panda bonds at 3.5 percent for the three-year tenor debt, a
price that was lower than bonds sold by domestic commercial
banks.
"The issuance of panda bond is likely to be more appealing
to international issuers on the back of rapid decline of onshore
funding costs and narrowing interest rate gap between RMB and
USD," said Xie Dongming, an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.
The yuan proceeds from these issuances, which are likely to
be used in the offshore market, will also help China reconcile
its yuan flow system and rebuild the offshore liquidity pool,
Xie said.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong fell 1.5 percent to 979 billion
yuan ($154.04 billion) in August from the previous month, the
biggest monthly loss since January, statistics from the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority showed.
China's yuan became the fourth most-used world payment
currency in August, overtaking the Japanese yen, global
transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Tuesday. It is
also the second most-used currency in trade finance.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's central bank on Thursday launched the China
International Payment System (CIPS), a worldwide payments
superhighway for the yuan to facilitate trade settlement and
investment dominated in the yuan.
* Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited said on Thursday
it had completed a yuan clearing transaction for Sweden's IKEA
through the China International Payment System, the first such
deal to be announced hours after Beijing launched the worldwide
system.
* China has the capacity to manage its economic slowdown but
needs to communicate policy more effectively and guard against
potential spillovers, the International Monetary Fund said on
Monday. It added that China's currency exchange rate was in line
with "medium term" fundamentals.
* China is studying plans to curb currency speculation even
as it seeks to quicken the process of making the yuan trade
freely, Yi Gang, the country's deputy central bank governor,
wrote in an article published in China Finance magazine, a
central bank publication.
* Investors increased bearish bets on most emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks after Federal Reserve officials
kept open the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2015, but
they trimmed bearish bets against the yuan to the
lowest level in two months, a recent Reuters poll showed.
