SHANGHAI Nov 16 China's yuan weakened at open
on Monday, after staff at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
recommended that the currency be included in the IMF's special
currency reserve.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.375 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.3655, and weaker than the previous day's
closing quote 6.374.
The spot market opened at 6.3748 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.3748 in early trade, 8 pips away from
the previous close and nearly identical with the midpoint. The
spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent
above or below the official fixing on any given day.
The offshore yuan was trading -0.55 percent away from the
onshore spot at 6.4103 per dollar.
