SHANGHAI Jan 18 China's onshore yuan firmed at
the open of trade on Monday, after Reuters reported the central
bank is preparing to raise reserve requirements for yuan
deposits in offshore clearing banks.
The spot market opened at 6.5800 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5792 in early trade, -48 pips from the
previous close and 0.31 percent away from the midpoint. The spot
rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above
or below the official fixing on any given day.
The decision to raise offshore yuan reserve requirements for
some banks is seen as an attempt to squeeze speculative activity
in the offshore market that had been exploiting gaps between
onshore and offshore exchange rates - speculation that may have
begun to distort trading statistics, as has happened in the
past.
The offshore yuan (CNH) was trading -0.18 percent away from
the onshore spot at 6.591 per dollar, firmer than the previous
day's close of 6.6165.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.559 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.5637 and the previous day's closing quote of
6.584.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Ruwitch)