* China seeks to impose limits on yuan outflows - sources
* Banks in coastal cities asked to tighten outflows -
sources
* Measures aimed at curbing bets on CNY decline
HONG KONG, Jan 19 Chinese regulators are
tightening restrictions on cross-border outflows from banks,
people with direct knowledge told Reuters, the latest in a
series of steps by Beijing to stem speculation and slow capital
flight as the currency weakens.
Financial authorities have asked banks in coastal cities not
to let outflows from yuan-denominated capital pools exceed the
size of those pools at any given time, the people said, which
would lead to net negative positions.
The regulators also ordered banks to conduct strict checks
on corporate business and transactions affecting those yuan
capital pools, the people said.
The moves do not necessarily represent a closing of China's
already controlled capital account, as legal channels for
outward investment by companies and individuals remain open, but
are more targeted at quick-moving speculative fund movements.
"New requirements clearly state that cross-border renminbi
(yuan) lending will be strictly investigated so as to prevent
companies from making use of such lending to conduct
cross-border arbitrage," said one source close to the
regulators.
It is unclear whether the policy will be implemented
nationwide or will remain targeted at coastal banks, where much
of the capital supporting the export trade is concentrated.
The people declined to be identified because they are not
allowed to speak to the media.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange declined to
comment and the People's Bank of China did not respond to
Reuters' request for comment. Repeated calls to the central bank
were unanswered.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 629
billion yuan ($95.61 billion) worth of foreign exchange in
December, data showed on Monday, or nearly triple the amount in
the previous month, as capital outflows grew.
"While currency-related tightening steps reported so far may
not individually have a huge impact on capital flows, their
combined strength will be huge," said a foreign exchange dealer
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"It's clear that the government is now determined to choke
widespread expectations of steep yuan depreciation."
Beijing is also planning to look into entrepot trade in the
country's port cities, and is possibly conducting major
investigations into illegal cross-border capital flows masked as
trade transactions.
Some economists suspect China's surprisingly positive
December trade figures were artificially inflated by such
activity.
Regulators are also considering additional steps, the
sources said, such as allowing direct cross-border yuan and
foreign currency loans that could help narrow any gap between
the offshore and onshore exchange rates, making arbitrage less
profitable.
($1 = 6.58 Yuan)
