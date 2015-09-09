HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 9 China has instructed
banks to bolster management of foreign exchange transactions and
identify "abnormal" cross-border fund transfers to ease pressure
on capital outflows, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has
released a document, asking banks to pay attention to suspicious
FX transactions involving large amounts and frequent payments
after Aug. 11, when Beijing unexpectedly devalued the yuan by
nearly 2 percent.
Banks are required to log transactions where more than five
individuals have bought and transferred a total of over $200,000
or the equivalent to one account or institution outside of China
within the past 90 days, said a source whose bank has received
the document.
"Capital outflow pressure looks heavy now and the SAFE is
hoping to use these counter-cyclical measures to stem outflows,"
said the source, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Capital outflows from China have shown signs of picking up
amid a weak currency and sluggish economy, stoking worries that
the world's second-largest economy could be at the mercy of
potentially destabilising outflows. The yuan has lost 3 percent
against the dollar since Aug. 11.
"SAFE's measures are targetted at both individuals and
companies. The purpose is to prevent arbitrage activities cross
borders," said another source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The SAFE asked banks to step up scrutiny of FX transactions
that have been split into smaller ones and has instructed them
to prevent doing such transactions for clients in future,
according to the sources.
The regulator also required lenders to strictly examine
transactions that involve a single company transferring funds
close to $50,000 frequently to the same account within a short
period and to check documentation where necessary.
For companies that have borrowed funds from outside of
China, they are not allowed to repay these loans in advance
unless this has been stated in a contract.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
dropped by a record $93.9 billion in August to $3.557 trillion.
Net capital outflows from the financial market may be much
larger than the FX reserves decline given the massive trade
surplus recorded last month, said Shen Jianguang, an economist
at Mizuho in Hong Kong.
"We expect the pressure for capital outflows to continue
until China's economy is able to gain a more solid footing in Q4
in response to fiscal stimulus," said Shen.
