By Michelle Chen and Andreas Kröner
| HONG KONG/FRANKFURT, March 31
its international payment system (CIPS) this the year should end
the monopoly that China's yuan clearing banks enjoy, giving
foreign banks a share of the mushrooming yuan clearing business.
Seven of the 20 banks selected to participate in the system
initially are foreign, sources told Reuters.
About 80 percent of cross-border yuan transactions are
cleared through 14 Chinese clearing banks in offshore centres,
with Bank of China Hong Kong handling most of that.
The rest is done through correspondent banks on the mainland.
"CIPS actually puts all its members in an equal position in
terms of yuan clearing, which will be a boost to foreign banks'
agent bank business since most yuan transactions are handled by
Chinese clearing banks now," said Wilson Chan, a senior
consultant to the Institute of Bankers in Hong Kong.
This is significant for foreign banks because
yuan-denominated cross-border trade settlement was worth 6.55
trillion yuan ($1.06 trillion) in 2014, more than 20 percent of
China's trade volumes, up from 1 percent in 2010. That is
expected to climb to over 50 percent by 2020, HSBC estimates.
"CIPS creates a great opportunity for foreign banks to
participate in the yuan clearing business together with Chinese
yuan clearing banks which is very important," said Julien
Martin, head of the RMB Competence Centre at BNP Paribas.
CIPS is expected to roll out as early as September or
October and will replace a cumbersome patchwork of networks.
Bank of China Hong Kong said it was still waiting for
details of CIPS when asked by Reuters about the impact it would
have on yuan clearing banks.
ENHANCED EFFICIENCY
CIPS is planned to accelerate yuan internationalisation by
creating a bigger and more diverse group of clearing banks and
making yuan clearing cheaper.
Whereas current clearing channels involve different language
codes and document formats in China and globally, CIPS is
expected to adopt the international standard, smoothing the
process.
"We've had complaints from banks on clearing processes as
they need to manually categorize a transaction and assign a
payment code, which is time-consuming," said Ngan Kim Man, head
of renminbi business strategy and planning at Hang Seng Bank.
About 15 percent of renminbi-denominated payments are
rejected, versus a 5 percent rejection rate for other
currencies, according to SWIFT.
Bankers believe CIPS will make automation possible, bringing
costs down, making using the yuan more attractive for companies.
"CIPS will become a strong push for the yuan's
internationalisation as the unified platform will definitely
create more interest in the currency," said Martin at BNP
Paribas.
OFFSHORE HUBS
CIPS will largely replace the role of the current officially
appointed clearing banks, if U.S. experience is any guide.
CHIPS - the U.S. forerunner of CIPS - handles more than 90
percent of cross-border dollar flows.
This dominance came at the expense of the local and regional
U.S. dollar clearing systems. CHIPS achieved it by being more
efficient and providing longer operating hours, said Nathan
Chow, an analyst at DBS in Hong Kong.
"Most of the clearing business globally is done at the hub
of a currency. The U.S. dollar clearing hub is New York and
offshore clearing banks only play a very minor role," said a
senior banker in Frankfurt.
He said the tendency of currencies would apply to renminbi
as well, with offshore clearing banks becoming less important
once CIPS was in full swing.
Nevertheless, market players believe China will keep setting
up more offshore yuan hubs to showcase the yuan's rise and to
help Chinese banks expand overseas.
"There will still be advantages for clearing banks. If there
is a payment within Europe, it doesn't make sense to clear it
through Asia," said Bernd Meist, a managing director in the Bank
of China's Frankfurt branch, the yuan clearing bank in Germany.
(Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Eric Meijer)