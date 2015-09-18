(Adds detail, background)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 18 The People's Bank of
China has ordered banks to closely scrutinise clients' foreign
exchange transactions to prevent illicit cross-border currency
arbitrage, sources with the direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
China's yuan is not freely convertible under the capital
account, but some firms have made use of gray channels, such as
via their overseas subsidiaries, to conduct arbitrage trading
between onshore and offshore markets. Some have used bogus
foreign trade deals to disguise speculative transactions.
Now the PBOC has raised its settlement charges for some
banks but not others, suggesting the central bank was
disciplining particular banks which helped their clients to
conduct such arbitrage business.
"Several banks got the PBOC notices yesterday evening," said
one source, adding the "punitive" hike in trading fees reflected
those banks' excessive foreign exchange trading of late, which
showed they were suspected of making illicit deals.
Another source said banks which were not "punished" this
time might see their trading fees raised if they behaved
improperly in the future.
The central bank did not immediately reply to a Reuters
request for comment on Friday.
The PBOC unexpectedly devalued the yuan by nearly
2 percent against the dollar on Aug. 11, unsettling global
markets as expectations of further yuan depreciation surged in
the face of China's sharp economic slowdown.
The PBOC has since greatly strengthened its intervention in
trading to support the yuan and has implemented a range of
preventive measures to curb capital outflows and cross-border
arbitrage by Chinese banks and companies.
Beijing appears to have been so surprised by the global
reaction to its abrupt currency devaluation that it is likely to
keep the yuan on a tight leash in the near term to head off a
currency war that could spark a broader financial crisis, policy
insiders say.
On Thursday, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, a
unit of the central bank, said it would conduct checks on firms'
foreign exchange transactions to prevent speculation on yuan
depreciation and intensify action against illegal cross-border
money transactions.
It also said depreciation pressure on the yuan was
"basically released" following August's devaluation.
