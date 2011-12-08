Piles of containers are seen at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li /Files

BEIJING China could end its persistent trade surpluses and cut its current accounts surplus to under 2 percent in two years, an academic adviser to the country's central bank said in comments published on Thursday while defending the level of the yuan.

Writing in the official Economic Daily, Li Daokui, an economics professor at Beijing's Tsinghua University, said the yuan exchange rate "is already approaching equilibrium", according to what he said were fair criteria that exclude the capital account.

"The most important thing we must see is that China's trade surplus is falling and its current account surplus is falling, and the fundamental cause behind this is a persistent one -- the structural adjustment of China's own economy," Li wrote in a front-page comment for the Chinese-language paper.

"It can be predicted that after another year or two of efforts, China's external trade surplus will gradually disappear, and the current account surplus will accordingly fall to less than two percent," he wrote.

China's trade surplus is likely to be $161 billion in 2011, with exports rising 20.4 percent and imports increasing 24.7 percent, a Chinese policy think tank said on Wednesday.

Li is an unusually vocal member of the academic panel that advises the People's Bank of China, but the appearance of his comments in an official newspaper gives them added weight.

In the paper, Li scorned American politicians and economists who have blamed the big U.S. trade deficit partly on Beijing's controls on the yuan, which have kept China's exports relatively cheap while dampening its appetite for U.S. imports.

"The few people internationally continuing to harp on about the renminbi issue and demanding a major appreciation in its value are absurd," he wrote.

The renminbi, or "people's currency," is another name for the yuan.

China's foreign exchange reserves have expanded rapidly over the last decade, becoming the world's biggest at a worth of some $3.2 trillion, swollen by a huge trade surplus and strong capital inflows.

The inflow has driven the yuan some 40 percent higher in real effective terms since China broke its peg to the U.S. dollar in a 2005 landmark reform.

But that trend has reversed in the last two months as money started to leave China and the yuan began to weaken against the dollar in the onshore market. It has lost around half of one percent since marking a record high of 6.3354 to the dollar on November 14.

In an policy paper issued on Wednesday, the Chinese government reiterated that it does not deliberately pursue policies designed to deliver a trade surplus and that China is moving towards balancing exports and imports.

