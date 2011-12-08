BEIJING Dec 8 China could end its
persistent trade surpluses and cut its current accounts surplus
to under 2 percent in two years, an academic adviser to the
country's central bank said in comments published on Thursday
while defending the level of the yuan.
Writing in the official Economic Daily, Li Daokui, an
economics professor at Beijing's Tsinghua University, said the
yuan exchange rate "is already approaching equilibrium",
according to what he said were fair criteria that exclude the
capital account.
"The most important thing we must see is that China's trade
surplus is falling and its current account surplus is falling,
and the fundamental cause behind this is a persistent one -- the
structural adjustment of China's own economy," Li wrote in a
front-page comment for the Chinese-language paper.
"It can be predicted that after another year or two of
efforts, China's external trade surplus will gradually
disappear, and the current account surplus will accordingly fall
to less than two percent," he wrote.
China's trade surplus is likely to be $161 billion in 2011,
with exports rising 20.4 percent and imports increasing 24.7
percent, a Chinese policy think tank said on Wednesday.
Li is an unusually vocal member of the academic panel that
advises the People's Bank of China, but the appearance of his
comments in an official newspaper gives them added weight.
In the paper, Li scorned American politicians and economists
who have blamed the big U.S. trade deficit partly on Beijing's
controls on the yuan, which have kept China's exports relatively
cheap while dampening its appetite for U.S. imports.
"The few people internationally continuing to harp on about
the renminbi issue and demanding a major appreciation in its
value are absurd," he wrote.
The renminbi, or "people's currency," is another name for
the yuan.
China's foreign exchange reserves have expanded rapidly over
the last decade, becoming the world's biggest at a worth of some
$3.2 trillion, swollen by a huge trade surplus and strong
capital inflows.
The inflow has driven the yuan some 40 percent higher in
real effective terms since China broke its peg to the U.S.
dollar in a 2005 landmark reform.
But that trend has reversed in the last two months as money
started to leave China and the yuan began to weaken against the
dollar in the onshore market. It has lost around half of one
percent since marking a record high of 6.3354 to the
dollar on November 14.
In an policy paper issued on Wednesday, the Chinese
government reiterated that it does not deliberately pursue
policies designed to deliver a trade surplus and that China is
moving towards balancing exports and imports.