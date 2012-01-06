SHANGHAI Jan 6 China has approved a combined 8.2 billion yuan quota for a second batch of 10 securities firms under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, or RQFII scheme, the Securities Times reported on Friday quoting unnamed securities houses.

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) approved in December a 10.7 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) quota for 10 investment firms in Hong Kong under the RQFII scheme.

The RQFII scheme, also called mini-QFII, is widely regarded as a gift offered by Beijing to Hong Kong to help support the fledgling market for trading offshore yuan that has been established in the former British colony.

China International Capital Corporation, Guosen Securities, Everbright Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, Haitong Securities, GF Securities, China Merchants Securities, Citic Securities, Guoyuan Securities and Huatai Securities have been approved under the scheme, according to the report.

The Hong Kong units of Citic Securities will have a 900 million yuan quota, while Guoyuan Securities and Huatai Securities will have a 500 million yuan quota, the report said.

China has been promoting the use of the yuan in cross-border trade, building Hong Kong into an offshore yuan center. But foreign holders of yuan can only park their money at banks or buy a limited number of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong as there is a shortage of investment channels for the currency overseas.

Under the scheme, Hong Kong subsidiaries of Chinese brokerages and fund houses will be allowed to buy mainland stocks and bonds with yuan they raised offshore, thus potentially offering a new incentive for people to hold and use yuan. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)