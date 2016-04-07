HONG KONG, April 7 The Chinese currency's recent
decline has not affected corporate appetite for the yuan in
cross-border trade settlements as they can still benefit from
using the currency in trade transactions, an HSBC executive said
on Thursday.
"We don't expect the percentage of yuan trade settlement in
China's total trade to fall as benefits and opportunities to use
the yuan are quite clear," Vina Cheung, global head of renminbi
internationalisation in global payments and cash management at
the bank, told Reuters.
For Chinese companies, they do not need to manage FX risk if
they use the yuan to settle trade; while for foreign companies
that have China business, they may also find synergy to use the
yuan by centralising their FX management, Cheung said.
Cheung expected yuan trade settlement to account for 30
percent of China's total trade in 2016-2017, rising to 50
percent by 2020.
The yuan has lost more than 4 percent against the dollar in
the past year and the market consensus is that it will continue
to fall this year.
Median forecasts from a Reuters poll of 65 strategists
expect the yuan to ease to 6.58 per dollar by end-June and 6.70
by end-March in 2017, about 3 percent weaker from 6.47 on
Thursday.
Despite concerns about China's cooling economy and weak
currency, yuan cross-border trade settlement still grew in 2015,
rising to 26 percent of the country's total trade from 22
percent a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.
In addition to a genuine corporate need to include the
"redback" in business operations, analysts say arbitrage
activities arising from different interest rates and FX rates in
mainland China and Hong Kong also play a role.
The Chinese currency remained the fifth most active currency
for global payments by value with a share of 1.76 percent in
February, according to global transaction services organisation
SWIFT.
