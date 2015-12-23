* Move will help onshore and offshore rates converge
* Extension will enable trade to overlap with European hours
* Trial of extended hours begins Wednesday
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China's central bank said on
Wednesday it would extend the yuan's trading hours on the
Shanghai-based foreign exchange market from Jan. 4, in a major
step forward on reforms that will help onshore and offshore
rates converge.
The extension will also allow trading in the Chinese forex
market to overlap with European trading hours in Beijing's
latest effort to internationalise its currency, traders said.
Reuters cited the central bank's plans to extend trading hours,
in October, citing market sources.
The government is aiming to make the yuan a more widely used
global reserve currency after the International Monetary Fund
announced the yuan's admission into its benchmark Special
Drawing Rights basket in November, traders said.
"To make the yuan a global reserve currency you need to make
it trade along with other major world currencies," said a trader
at a European bank in Shanghai.
"This is the first step to move towards making yuan trading
hours in line with currencies such as the dollar, euro and yen."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on
Wednesday it would also allow more overseas banks to enter the
domestic interbank forex market, the China Foreign Exchange
Trade System (CFETS), which is a unit of the PBOC.
Trading hours for the yuan in CFETS will last until 11:30
p.m. local time (1530 GMT) as of Jan. 4 rather than end at 4:30
p.m., the central bank said. Opening hours will remain unchanged
at 9:30 a.m.
THIN EVENING TRADE EXPECTED
The central bank said the yuan's closing rates will be the
level at which it is quoted at 4:30 p.m. local time to the
surprise of some market players.
It said it expects evening trading sessions to be thin
initially, which traders agreed with.
"To make evening sessions as active as trading during the
days you need huge demand for the yuan," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Such a situation may take years to reach and is unlikely to
occur until the yuan is somehow a global reserve currency."
CFETS, however, will announce the yuan's reference exchange
rates during the evening session seven times each on the hour
from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the central bank said.
A trial of extension of the yuan's trading hours started on
Wednesday, traders said.
(Additional Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)