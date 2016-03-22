BRIEF-Future Land Holdings' unit wins land auctions for 615.7 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 615.7 million yuan ($89.39 million) in Taiyuan city
BEIJING, March 22 China's vice finance minister, Zhu Guangyao, said on Tuesday there was no secret agreement between the United States and China regarding adjustments to exchange rates.
The comment, at a forum in Beijing, follows speculation in foreign exchange markets that finance ministers at the recent G20 summit in Shanghai may have reached a tacit understanding in which the United States agreed to allow the dollar to depreciate, relieving pressure on other currencies.
HONG KONG, May 16 9Reuters) - Henderson Land Development snapped up a rare commercial site in the heart of Hong Kong's central business district on Tuesday for HK$23.3 billion ($3 billion), setting a fresh record for land sold by the government in the city.