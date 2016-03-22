(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING, March 22 China's vice finance minister
said on Tuesday there was no secret agreement between the United
States and China regarding adjustments to exchange rates.
The comment by Zhu Guangyao at a forum follows speculation
in foreign exchange markets that finance ministers at the recent
G20 summit in Shanghai may have reached a tacit understanding in
which the United States agreed to allow the dollar to
depreciate, relieving pressure on other currencies.
The dollar fell to a five-month low against major currencies
last week after the U.S. central bank indicated it would likely
take longer to raise interest rates than some had thought.
Zhu also said recent nervous market sentiment did not
reflect China's economic fundamentals, saying the economy will
grow at a stable rate, Zhu said.
"China has policy (tools) to lead the economy into the right
direction," Zhu said.
Chinese leaders have repeatedly tried to reassure jittery
financial markets and China's major trading partners that
Beijing is able to manage the slowing economy, following a slide
in the country's stock market and depreciation of the yuan.
Zhu said the China's 3 percent budgeted deficit-to-GDP ratio
came after careful consideration as the economy faces downward
pressure, when asked about a larger fiscal deficit ratio in
2016.
China has budgeted a 2016 deficit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with an actual fiscal deficit ratio
of 2.4 percent in 2015.
