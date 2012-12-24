SHANGHAI Dec 24 Shanghai's food safety
authority has said the level of antibiotics and steroids in Yum
Brands Inc's KFC chicken was within official limits, but
the watchdog found a suspicious level of an antiviral drug in
one of the eight samples tested.
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration said in a
statement dated on Friday that a sample contained suspicious
levels of amantadine, a drug used to treat Parkinson's disease.
The watchdog said the drug is banned for use in food.
The safety authority has asked Yum to recall related
products from its KFC restaurants and has launched a city-wide
inspection of KFC outlets, it said.
The Shanghai inspection comes after state-run China Central
Television reported last week that some of KFC's chickens had
high levels of antibiotics.
KFC's parent company Yum could not immediately be reached
for comment, but KFC's subsidiary in China earlier pledged to
cooperate with the authorities.
China has been trying to stamp out health violations that
have dogged the country's food sector amid reports of fake
cooking oil, tainted milk and exploding watermelons. In 2008,
milk laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed at least
six children and sickened nearly 300,000.
In China, KFC's parent company Yum faces fierce competition
from rivals such as McDonald's Corp and Taiwanese-owned
fried chicken chain Dico. Yum Brands has forecast a drop in same
store China sales in the fourth quarter.