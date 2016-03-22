HONG KONG, March 22 China Yurun Food Group Ltd
said that a default by a unit on short-term notes
worth 500 million yuan ($77 million) has in turn triggered other
provisions which require the immediate repayment of debt worth
1.45 billion yuan.
The unit, Nanjing Yurun Food Co Ltd has arranged partial
repayment of the short-term notes but the meat processing
company's board of directors believes the likelihood of an
immediate repayment for the other debt is not high, it said in a
statement late on Monday.
It added that it is in talks with banks on the matter.
The partial repayment of short-term notes amounts to 220
million yuan for the prinicipal and 32.3 million yuan in
interest. It still owes 280 million yuan.
Trade in China Yurun shares, which was suspended on March
18, resumed on Tuesday. The stocks fell 1.5 percent in early
trade, compared to a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark index
.
($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)