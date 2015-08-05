* Chinese lenders to provide $300 mln, Western banks $65 mln
* Electricity needed for growing mining, household demand
* Project developer to also export power to neighbours
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Chinese banks are leading a
group of lenders in financing a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in
Zambia that is needed to meet rising demand from miners and an
electricity-starved public.
Zambia's power demand is expected to double between 2010 and
2020 to almost 3,000 megawatts (MW), official data shows, with
most of the electricity going to the mining industry. New plants
are needed to plug a looming shortfall as current capacity is
below 2,000 MW.
The new power plant is part of an $828 million project that
includes revamping Zambia's biggest coal mine and aims to tackle
power shortages that are curbing copper mining operations.
The plant - to be commissioned by mid-2016 - is being
constructed by Chinese companies. The mining and power venture
is also the first private project in sub-Saharan Africa for
which the Chinese portion of the financing is to be covered by
China's state-owned export credit insurance agency Sinosure.
"In terms of competitiveness in price and execution, the
Chinese were way better than the other competitors who bid for
the project," Ashwin Devineni, managing director of the
international business unit of Nava Bharat Ventures,
told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.
The Indian company holds a 65 percent stake in the project.
China has pledged some $30 billion in credit lines to Africa
over the last two years. It was the biggest foreign investor
into infrastructure projects in Africa in 2013, with state
export banks leading investments worth $13.4 billion, data from
the African Development Bank showed.
For the coal mine and power project, Bank of China
and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
will provide $300 million, while western banks
including Standard Chartered and Barclays will
finance $65 million, Nava Bharat Ventures said.
Another $150 million is coming from development banks in
South Africa, itself a major coal producer that suffers from
power shortages.
Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, relies almost solely
on hydropower and struggles to supply households - 70 percent of
which have no access to electricity - as well as miners
operating in the country, including First Quantum Minerals
, Vedanta Resources, Glencore and Vale
.
A drought recently forced utilities to cut power to miners
by as much as 30 percent.
"Zambia is now facing the brunt of going all hydro," said
Devineni. "The economy ... requires good baseload (24 hours)
power. That is where we come in."
At a later stage Nava Bharat Ventures may triple capacity to
meet demand for electricity from neighbouring countries such as
Botswana and Namibia.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)