BEIJING, June 5 Zambia has detained 31 Chinese
nationals for illegal mining in the African country's copper
belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a
senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.
Lin Songtian, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's
director-general for African affairs, told a Zambian diplomat in
Beijing that China understands and supports actions to crack
down on illegal mining, the ministry said in a statement late on
Sunday.
However, Zambia had not only not provided strong proof of
the crimes of the 31 detained but had also detained a pregnant
woman and two others with malaria, Lin said.
"China expresses serious concern and resolute opposition to
this," the ministry cited Lin as saying.
China hoped that Zambia could handle the incident
appropriately and as soon as possible, and release those who are
innocent, Lin said.
Chinese companies have invested more than $1 billion in
copper-rich Zambia but there has been animosity, with some
Zambian workers accusing firms of abuses and underpaying.
In 2012, Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and
seriously wounded another in a pay dispute at a coal mine.
Zambian police charged two Chinese supervisors at the same
coal mine with attempted murder two years earlier after the
shooting of 13 miners in a pay dispute.
Resource-hungry China is investing heavily in Africa, a
supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and uranium, but
critics have warned that its companies are taking with them
their poor track record on workers' rights and environmental
protection.
