BEIJING, June 7 Dozens of Chinese nationals who
had been held for illegal mining in Zambia have departed the
African country to return home, China's Foreign Ministry said on
Wednesday.
China had complained that Zambia provided no strong evidence
of crimes committed by the 31 arrested in the copperbelt town of
Chingola, including a pregnant woman and two victims of malaria.
But Zambia's immigration chief had told Zambian media the
Chinese would have to be deported for violating the law.
"After repeated representations by China's Foreign Ministry
and its embassy in Zambia, on the afternoon of June 6, the 31
Chinese citizens that had been seized and detained boarded a
plane and left Zambia smoothly to return home," ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
In a letter, the 31 had expressed their "satisfaction" with
the Chinese embassy's efforts on their behalf, Hua told a
regular news briefing.
Chinese companies have invested more than $1 billion in
copper-rich Zambia, but there has been animosity, with some
Zambian workers accusing firms of abuses and underpaying.
In 2012, Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and
seriously wounded another in a pay dispute at a coal mine.
Zambian police charged two Chinese supervisors at the same coal
mine with attempted murder two years earlier, after the shooting
of 13 miners in a pay dispute.
Resource-hungry China is investing heavily in Africa, a
supplier of oil and raw materials, such as copper and uranium,
but critics have warned its companies take with them their poor
track record on workers' rights and environmental protection.
