HONG KONG/MELBOURNE Aug 3 China Zhongwang
Holdings, the world's second-biggest aluminium
products maker, said on Monday it plans a detailed statement to
respond to short-seller allegations that it inflated sales by
sending shipments to companies it controls offshore.
Zhongwang, which said in an earlier filing to the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange that the allegations were "groundless or untrue",
was preparing a point-by-point response, although no timeframe
had been set, a Zhongwang company officer in Hong Kong told
Reuters.
The aluminium maker, which has a market capitalisation of
HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion), requested on Friday that trading
in its shares be suspended after the release of a report by
previously unknown research house Dupre Analytics.
The report echoed similar actions by short-sellers such as
Iceberg Research and Muddy Waters which have released research
reports questioning a company's accounting or business
practices, and have often targeted Chinese firms.
Dupre, which said it had taken a short position in China
Zhongwang's stock, alleged the firm shipped out semi-finished
aluminium products to companies it controls overseas, including
in Mexico and Vietnam, where the material was reprocessed back
into more basic aluminium billet.
Exports of primary aluminium attract a 15 percent export tax
in China, which does not apply to semi-finished products, which
instead are granted a VAT rebate.
The report come amid concerns by some global producers over
higher Chinese aluminium exports. China's overseas shipments of
semi-finished aluminium rose 30 percent in the first half.
Aluminium giants Alcoa Inc and Rusal say
China's exports have been a factor behind plunging primary
prices this year. Benchmark aluminium prices hit
six-year lows on Monday.
U.S.-based industry body, the Aluminum Extruders Council,
called on the governments of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mexico,
and the United States to investigate the claims in the Dupre
report.
"If these allegations are found to be true, these
governments must take all necessary steps to end these schemes,"
the council said.
Dupre did not respond to a request for comment. The
company's website appeared to have been set up this year, while
an analysis of the IP address suggested the company was based in
the United States.
Zhongwang, which listed in Hong Kong in 2009, faced
allegations that year from local media that some customers
referred to in its prospectus had not bought from the company in
the previous year.
It later asked an international accounting firm to conduct
an independent review of its sales transactions during January
2008 through June 2009 period. The company later said it had
concluded there were no deficiencies in its sales transactions.
The firm was one of a number of companies named in a U.S.
investigation into dumping of Chinese extruded aluminium
products in a Departement of International Trade Administration
report in 2011.
($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Polly Yam in Hong Kong;
Editing by Richard Pullin)