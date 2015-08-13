(Adds response from Dupre Analytics, share trade resumption)
HONG KONG Aug 13 China Zhongwang Holdings
, the world's second-biggest aluminium products maker,
issued a detailed statement denying allegations made by a short
seller that accused it of doctoring its books.
Calling the report by previously unknown research house
Dupre Analytics malicious and groundless, Zhongwang's latest
statement comes weeks after the Chinese company denied that it
inflated sales by sending shipments to companies it controls
offshore.
Responding to that allegation, Zhongwang said on Wednesday
the shipments were transported to independent third parties.
Zhongwang also listed a series of clarifications to Dupre's
claims ranging from doubts over its capital expenditure and
revenues to plant constructions.
Dupre's report triggered a trading suspension in Zhongwang's
shares in July. The Chinese company's stock resumed trade on
Thursday, falling 8 percent.
"The company believes that the allegations in the DA Report
contains various misrepresentations, malicious and false
allegations and obvious factual errors," China Zhongwang said in
a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Dupre said in an email to Reuters that Zhongwang had
misrepresented its research.
China Zhongwang said it reserved the right to take legal
steps in relation to the matters arising from the report,
including commencing formal legal proceedings.
