HONG KONG Aug 13 China Zhongwang Holdings , the world's second-biggest aluminium products maker, issued a detailed statement denying allegations made by a short seller that accused it of doctoring its books.

Calling the report by previously unknown research house Dupre Analytics malicious and groundless, Zhongwang's latest statement comes weeks after the Chinese company denied that it inflated sales by sending shipments to companies it controls offshore.

Responding to that allegation, Zhongwang said on Wednesday the shipments were transported to independent third parties.

Zhongwang also listed a series of clarifications to Dupre's claims ranging from doubts over its capital expenditure and revenues to plant constructions.

Dupre's report triggered a trading suspension in Zhongwang's shares in July. The Chinese company's stock resumed trade on Thursday, falling 8 percent.

"The company believes that the allegations in the DA Report contains various misrepresentations, malicious and false allegations and obvious factual errors," China Zhongwang said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Dupre said in an email to Reuters that Zhongwang had misrepresented its research.

China Zhongwang said it reserved the right to take legal steps in relation to the matters arising from the report, including commencing formal legal proceedings. (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)