LONDON, Sept 8 What could bring the zinc bull
party to an untimely end?
Well, obviously, there is the potential for Glencore to
reactivate the 500,000 tonnes of mine capacity it has idled
since late last year.
Given zinc's stellar outperformance so far this year is
predicated on a tightening raw materials market and the promise
that this will feed through to metals shortage, the timing of
any restarts will be a critical part of the equation.
Glencore, not surprisingly, is keeping its cards close to
its chest.
The other nagging concern for the many bulls out there is
that Chinese mines will respond to higher prices by lifting
production and filling any supply gap.
They appear to have already started doing so, figures from
the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) suggesting
national output rose by 6 percent in the first half of 2016
after falling by 3 percent last year.
But emphasis on the word "appear" in that sentence because
when it comes to Chinese mine production, appearances can be
very deceptive indeed.
NOT EVERYTHING THAT COUNTS CAN BE COUNTED
How, for example, to square apparently rising Chinese mine
production with falling treatment terms, both within China and
for imported mine concentrates?
Treatment charges are what miners pay smelters for
transforming their raw material into refined metal. They should
therefore be a good gauge of availability and if they're
falling, the implication is that smelters are having to compete
more aggressively for inputs.
The answer to this conundrum, according to Leon Westgate,
analyst at ICBC Standard Bank, is down to how ILZSG calculates
its Chinese mine figures. ("Lies, damned lies and Chinese zinc
mine data", Sept. 7, 2016).
Rather than counting actual mine production in China, ILZSG
has since 2013 been calculating "apparent" mine production, a
methodology based on the difference between Chinese refined zinc
production and the amount of imported concentrates.
Don't blame the ILZSG for this. Even the
government-affiliated Chinese statistical agencies struggle to
count the country's zinc mine production.
Quite simply, the sector is full of small-scale,
privately-owned and operated mines which do not report their
production to anyone.
Collectively they produce a lot of zinc. That much we know
because it is generally accepted China accounts for around a
third of global production. But pinpointing with any degree of
accuracy how much exactly is extremely tricky, if not downright
impossible.
APPARENT VS REAL
ILZSG is not alone, by the way, in resorting to "apparent"
calculations of Chinese metals data.
Its sister organisation the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG) has for some time used the same methodology to gauge
Chinese copper demand.
And while the statistical technique has the benefit of
relying on harder numbers, such as refined production rates, not
perfect either but a lot better, and import figures, the best of
them all, there is one obvious problem.
"Apparent" calculations of any sort can't pick up changes in
stock movements.
The ICSG's monthly bulletins now contain an estimate of
changes in bonded copper stocks from a number of independent
consultants.
But trying to assess changes in Chinese zinc concentrates
stocks is even harder than trying to work out what Chinese mines
are up to.
It's quite possible that Chinese mine production hasn't been
rising at all but rather that stocks have been drawn down to
keep China's smelters ticking over.
That anyway is Westgate's contention and although he is a
self-declared zinc bull, such a bullish inference is perfectly
plausible, given the way "apparent" calculations can miss big
changes in inventory.
The reality is that there are no real Chinese production
numbers out there, just estimates, some of them purely
statistical calculations, some of them incorporating an element
of local "human" intelligence.
NOTHING IS TRUE?
Which brings us back to the core question of whether Chinese
zinc mining is rising, falling or broadly flat.
There are, as Westgate points out, some very differing views
out there.
Looking at those for the first half of this year, he notes
that ILZSG's zinc mine estimate is 196,000 tonnes higher than
that of Chinese state research house Antaike, 465,000 tonnes
higher than that of the World Bureau of Metal Statistics and
711,000 tonnes higher than that of independent research house
CRU.
Given global mined zinc production is around 13.5 million
tonnes, these differences go way beyond being "just a near miss
or rounding error".
The fact is that bulls and bears in the zinc market can pick
and choose which data series they want to use to argue their
case.
If there is a "truth" in this hall of statistical mirrors,
it can only be the price.
In the context of zinc mine concentrates, that means spot
treatment charges.
These, everyone is agreed, have been falling not rising.
