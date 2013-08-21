* Higher rail investment to benefit zinc galvanized steel
* Zinc demand still limited by China's economic slowdown
* Zinc consumption may reach 2.9 mln T in H2 - analyst
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China's refined zinc
consumption is set to rise for the rest of 2013, buoyed by
Beijing's plan to boost rail investment as well as seasonal
demand, aiding embattled domestic producers and keeping zinc
imports at strong levels.
China's domestic demand growth for zinc has moderated so far
this year, analysts and sources at smelters said, hurt by the
country's economic slowdown and Beijing's efforts to rein in the
property sector.
Domestic spot zinc prices have been stuck well below the
highs of 2010 and 2011, but remain above international levels as
some large smelters have cut sales to prop up the market,
prompting strong levels of imports for financing deals.
Pro-growth policies outlined in recent weeks to support the
economy, including infrastructure projects and rail investment,
have helped support metals, with steel prices up 25 percent
since late May.
The government would step up rail investment and aims to
exceed its 2013 investment plan, a report on the government
website (www.gov.cn) said on Monday, confirming earlier reports
of increased investment.
If the target is achieved, rail investment would rise to 343
billion yuan ($56 billion) in the second half of the year, from
187 billion yuan in the first half, Nomura said in a report on
Monday.
Steel consumption is likely to benefit in the second half
after demand rose about 5 percent in the first half of 2013, two
Shanghai-based steel analysts said.
Galvanized steel, which accounts for about half of China's
zinc consumption, is widely used in infrastructure projects such
as power pylons, highway fences and railways.
Refined zinc consumption may reach up to 2.9 million tonnes
in the second half of the year, from 2.6-2.7 million tonnes in
the first half, said Fiona Liu, anlayst at information provider
SMM, who sees demand at 5.5 million tonnes in 2013.
This included the seasonal increase in demand from September
to December, when steel plants ramp up output after the summer
break, boosting zinc consumption and supporting domestic prices.
China's production of galvanized steel plates and sheets
rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 24.3 million tonnes in
the first seven months of the year, official data showed.
Feng Juncong, chief zinc analyst at state-backed research
firm, Beijing Antaike Information Development Co Ltd, said rail
investment would be the driver for zinc consumption in the
second half and could help improve sluggish demand.
Feng sees zinc consumption at 5.77 million tonnes in 2013,
up 6.9 percent from 2012, when zinc use rose 3.8 percent.
IMPORTS STRONG
Zinc imports by the world's top consumer and producer rose
20 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2013 to
302,297 tonnes, with the bulk used for financing deals.
Zinc has fallen about 4 percent so far this year on the
London Metal Exchange, although it still the best
performer among base metals.
Domestic spot refined zinc prices ZN-0-SHMET are currently
around 15,100 yuan per tonne, down about 4 percent from the
year's high in February. But domestic prices have mainly held
above import costs in the past five months, boosting financing
imports, traders said.
Lukewarm demand and low prices for spot refined zinc have
prompted some small zinc smelters to close and larger smelters
to curb sales to support prices, sources at smelters said.
Some smelters held high stocks of refined zinc, one of the
sources said. China may hold about 1.5 million tonnes of refined
zinc stocks, SMM's Liu SMM estimated, equivalent to about 3
months production in China based on July's output.
($1 = 6.1246 Chinese yuan)
