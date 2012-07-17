BEIJING, July 17 China's Ministry of Commerce
said on Tuesday it hoped ZTE Corp, subject of an FBI
probe into the sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran,
would receive fair and proper treatment from the United States.
The federal investigation is probing sales made by
Shenzhen-based ZTE, the world's No. 5 telecommunications
equipment maker, to Iran's largest telecoms firm and its
alleged attempts to cover it up, a website reported last week.
Shen Danyang, spokesman of China's Commerce Ministry, told a
news conference that China has kept open and transparent
relations with Iran and groundless criticisms of relations
between the two countries are unfair.