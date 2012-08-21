By Lee Chyen Yee
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 22 ZTE Corp, the
world's fourth-biggest mobile vendor and fifth-ranked telecoms
gear maker, is set to report a near-90 percent slump in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, squeezed by sluggish equipment
sales and fierce competition in handsets.
The outlook for Shenzhen-based ZTE is further
clouded by an FBI probe into allegations it illegally sold U.S.
computer products to Iran. U.S. lawmakers have also called on
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to investigate ZTE,
which could face steep fines and restrictions on its U.S.
operations. Separately, the European Union is
investigating whether ZTE benefited unfairly from Chinese
government subsidies.
ZTE, whose stock price has more than halved this year in
Hong Kong, reports half-year results later on Wednesday.
"ZTE's performance for the whole of this year should be an
improvement from last year," said Michael Li, an analyst with
Everbright Securities in Hong Kong. "Spending by China's telecom
carriers should be a bright spot compared to other markets
globally, especially next year."
"The biggest risk in sight is the U.S. probe over ZTE's
sales of banned equipment to Iran," added Li.
STEEPEST FALL SINCE HK LISTING
ZTE is expected to report a January-June net profit of 223.6
million ($35 million), according to seven analysts polled by
Reuters, down 71 percent from 769 million yuan a year earlier.
Based on Reuters calculations, that would mean ZTE earned just
72.7 million yuan in the second quarter, a drop of 88.7 percent
from the same period last year.
That would be the steepest fall since ZTE listed its shares
in Hong Kong in late-2004, based on previously announced data.
Apart from the first quarter, ZTE has logged net profit falls
since the second quarter of last year.
ZTE last month issued a profit warning - predicting a drop
of 60-80 percent for the first half - as gross margins have been
squeezed, foreign exchange losses have mounted due to the credit
crisis in Europe and China Mobile Ltd postponed its
network tender.
Analysts also noted that ZTE's year-ago earnings were
inflated by the sale of shares in its Shenzhen-listed unit
Nationz Technologies Inc.
TELCO GEAR PICK-UP
Telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and Alcatel Lucent have
reported disappointing results this year as telecom carriers cut
back on spending during the tough economic climate.
But analysts expect a pick-up in Chinese telecom spending
later this year, which should help ZTE's second-half earnings.
"Our channel check shows that Chinese telecom operators
completed only 30 percent of their full-year capex in the first
half, and we expect them to fulfill their full-year plans," BOCI
Research said in a report.
Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE have been diversifying into
handsets, where they have aggressively chased market even at the
expense of low margins. Both have said they plan to sell
higher-end smartphones to boost margins in the coming years.
ZTE has seen its gross profit margins fall to below 30
percent, lower than Alcatel's around 40 percent and
Ericsson's 38 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
ZTE is around one third owned by Zhongxingxin Telecom
Equipment, which is based in the southern city of Shenzhen and
has state-owned shareholders. Other stakeholders include China
Life Insurance Co and BlackRock Asset Management.